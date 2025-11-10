We all love a bit of nostalgia, don't we? And if you're a football fan of a certain age, two things that are sure to rouse that feeling are 90s football and the inimitable Pro Evolution Soccer.

FIFA's one-time rival (and dare I say, superior), PES has fallen a long way since the glory days of Castolo and Adriano's 99 shot power, with its rebrand to eFootball leaving it a shell of its former self.

And while the actual quality of football may be better these days, you won't struggle to find the same sentiment being parroted of the Premier League, with fans harking back to the days where Dion Dublin was a footballer instead of flogging houses on daytime telly.

If you've found yourself nodding sagely thus far, then we've got some good news for you; PES and 90s football are together at last, thanks to upcoming mod PES '99.

A patch for the PC version of PES 2021, PES '99 gives players the chance to relive the 1998/99 season, replete with all of the iconic teams of the era.

In a recent Tweet, the creators show off the reimagined FA Carling Premiership, showing off the likes of Dwight Yorke and Alan Shearer banging in goals, iconic managers like Fergie and Wenger looking rather younger, and David Beckham sporting an absolutely horrendous trim.

Looking to provide players with a fully immersive experience, the mod doesn't stop at just a retro database; player faces, retro kits, stadiums, TV graphics and more have all been faithfully brought to life.

The mod even goes so far as to line pitches with ad boards for everyone's favourite defunct brands from Northern Rock to the Yellow Pages.

While the Premiership appears to be the focus, we've also seen clips from Serie A, La Liga and the France '98 FIFA World Cup if you would rather reminisce about Ronaldo, George Weah and Roberto Baggio.

While we don't have a specific release date at the time of writing, the project is currently scheduled for release in December 2025, and you can find plenty of regular updates on the PES '99 Twitter account.

Until then, you'll have to make do with the wonderkids of FC 26 and FM26, many of whom weren't even born when Dennis Bergkamp retired – how's that for feeling old?

