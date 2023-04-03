An expansion that also serves as a sequel (Path of Exile 2) is slated to release on beta later this year, but there's another patch dropping much sooner than that!

The action RPG Path of Exile has been out for a nearly decade now, and its dark and gritty setting combined with Diablo-style gameplay has resulted in a solid fanbase and positive reviews from critics.

The patch is called PoE 3.21, and carries the official title Path of Exile: Crucible. As you might be able to guess from the title, this isn't just a "patch" to iron out glitches, but a proper expansion that includes more story and cool additions to weapons.

Here's all you need to know.

The PoE 3.21 release date is slated for Friday 7th April 2023, the developers have confirmed. This means that Path of Exile: Crucible is only a few days away!

There are other expansions down the road, too, but this one should tide you over until then. In fact, this is a particularly massive one as far as we can tell. Read on for more details on that.

What will change with the PoE 3.21 patch notes?

The Path of Exile: Crucible expansion looks to be pretty cool in expanding not only weapons and gameplay but the story and lore, too.

There will now be a Crucible challenge league, Atlas Gateways and new Vaal Skills, as well as new Unique Items. You'll also notice modifications to modes like Ruthless and zones like Abyss.

As for the story, Crucible will introduce us to the ancient titans who once ruled over Wraeclast. In fact, this bit of lore niftily bleeds into the gameplay – we'll be able to forge their power into our weapons. It sounds pretty cool, and we can't wait.

If you've got some spare time, you can see an absolutely exhaustive pile of patch notes on the game's official website. The update will impact everything from the early-game experience to the endgame (literally), so there is an awful lot to pore over if you have the patience.

If not, just wait until the PoE 3.21 release date on 7th April, when you'll be able to experience all of the upgrades for yourself.

