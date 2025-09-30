But that's all about to change! So, where is the Nintendo Pop-Up Store and when will it open?

When does the Nintendo Pop-Up Store open in London?

The Nintendo Pop-Up Store officially opens in London on 22nd October 2025 for ticketed entries, before opening to the public on 27th October.

Up until 26th October, you will require a ticket reservation to enter the store – you can find more details on getting a ticket down below.

Once the 27th rolls around, the Store will be open to the general public, and you can turn up on the day and get in, although you can likely expect some extremely long queues.

The Store will be open for a few weeks, closing after its final day on 16th November.

Where is the Nintendo Pop-Up Store in London?

The Nintendo Pop-Up Store will be located at Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush.

The Store will be found on the shopping centre's ground floor, just opposite the LEGO shop.

Opening hours will be 10am–9pm on Monday to Saturday, and 12pm–6pm on a Sunday.

What to expect from the Nintendo Pop-Up Store

The Nintendo Pop-Up Store will stock a variety of merchandise for the company's biggest franchises, much of which is otherwise only available in their other locations.

According to the official press release, the Store "will showcase an extensive range of official Nintendo merchandise, from collectible keyrings, pins, and charms to cosy apparel, stylish bags, and home essentials, including other exclusive items sold at the permanent stores in Japan.

"The product offering will span some of Nintendo's most iconic franchises, including Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Pikmin, Splatoon and Kirby."

How to get tickets for the Nintendo Pop-Up Store

Ticket reservations for the Nintendo Pop-Up Store will go live on 7th October 2025.

You will be able to reserve a particular time slot, allowing you to turn up at the Store and enter without having to queue.

While the means of applying hasn't been revealed yet, Nintendo has confirmed that more information will be shared soon via its official social media channels, including Nintendo UK and a dedicated Nintendo Pop-Up Store Twitter account.

