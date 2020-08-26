What Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase revealed – watch here

A range of games coming to the Nintendo Switch have been revealed in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation.

Advertisement

The second of the showcases revealed Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory news as well as a few more reveals for SaGa Final Fantasy Legend.

You can watch the showcase below, but we’ve also broken out the news for you.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory release date

A surprise reveal came from the Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, a musical version of the game that uses rhythm in game play and spells. There’s a boss battled mode and the famous villains. There’s also Memory Dives that go to classic scenes from the game. There are online and local multiplayer options too plus a new chapter in the story.

Available 13th November, pre-purchase begins today.

Fuser

Rock Band creator Harmonix is returning too with a game called Fuser. The digital music festival lets you create mixes and make new songs with a partner. Take turns to create the best mix and enjoy the range of music. The reveal showed off the multiplayer mode and three more songs.

Available in Fall.

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Adventure

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Adventure brings both the Rhythmic Adventure 1 and 2 together. The time-traveling RPG sees you try and save the world, recruit monsters and form a party.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetro gets a sequel too – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – it comes with many of the same modes from the original like versus and party, but there’s also a new Skill Battle Mode with skills and items. Aventure Mode brings a new story.

Available 8th December.

World of Tanks Blitz

The free-to-play online game has online multiplayer mode with 7×7 Battle Online, new features. The showcase showed off more than 350 combat vehicles and tanks – as well as playing the game on the big screen this is bigger and better than ever.

Launches today.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Underdog journey with story driven fights and Rocky montages, you can play as Rocky and Creed as well as the other legends like Ivan and Viktor Drago. Multi-player is also available so you can fight friends.

Spring 2021.

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend

The three original Game Boy games are coming together in a Switch collection. Speed mode and other features have been added while keeping the same look of the saga.

Available 15th December, pre-purchase today.

Just Dance 2021

A new Just Dance version in the franchise. Get moving with 40 new dance tracks, including Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and Lizzo. Use team up mode!

Available 12th November.

Advertisement

The showcase also gave us a look at; Minecraft Winter DLC, Jump Force Deluxe Edition (28th August), an arcade soccer game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of Champions (28th August) and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remastered (27th August).