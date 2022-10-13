Mob Votes have taken place in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and we can’t wait to see which mob - and its unique mechanics - is chosen to join the game during Minecraft Live 2022.

It’s almost time for Minecraft ’s fourth ever Mob Vote - and players have been told to prepare for changes to how they cast their votes this time around.

Will Sniffer, Rascal or Tuff Golem join Minecraft this year? Well, it’s entirely up to you, the players. Read on to find out how and when to cast your vote.

When does voting open and close for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022?

Here in the UK, polling for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 kicks off at 5pm BST on 14th October, a day before the official Minecraft Live stream.

You’ll have just 24 hours to vote before polling closes at 5pm BST on 15th October, when the Minecraft Live stream will begin. You can watch it on the official YouTube account for Minecraft.

However, if previous Minecraft community votes are anything to go by, it’s likely that the top two mobs chosen will be put into a second vote.

The live event will announce the official winner on October 15th during the livestream.

How to vote in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

There are three main ways you can take part in Minecraft’s Mob Vote:

Minecraft Bedrock Edition will have a special server for the Live event - you can join and vote from PC, console, or mobile The Java Edition section of the Minecraft launcher will also allow you to vote Or you could just go to the Minecraft official website

We reckon the easiest way to vote by a long shot is to head to the official website - and here’s how to cast your vote.

When voting opens, head to Minecraft.net and log in with your Microsoft account. You’ll see a big 'Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022' banner with a 'Learn more' button which you need to click on.

When you’re taken through to the next page, you’ll see the option to 'Vote online'. This link will work once voting opens.

Select your favourite mob and click the 'Submit' button and voila, you’ve cast your vote.

What are the mob options in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022?

There are three mobs to choose from in this year’s Mob Vote: Sniffer, Rascal or Tuff Golem. Here’s everything you need to know about them before making your choice.

Sniffer: This dinosaur-like mob digs up seeds that can grow into unique plants. The extinct overworld mob can be brought back with rare eggs, and once one hatches into a cute baby Sniffer they’ll find you rare seeds that you can plant.

Rascal: The neutral Rascal mob exists in the caves of the overworld and looks like a goblin wearing backpacks. Rascals love to play hide and seek with players in mine shafts and once you’ve spotted one three times, it’ll drop you a rare item as a reward.

Tuff Golem: This statuesque mob is decorative and players need to wake Tuff Golems up in order to take advantage of their skills. Once one has sprung into action, it’ll walk around and pick up any item that you’ve dropped.

It’s now up to you to decide which one makes the cut when voting opens. Choose wisely!

