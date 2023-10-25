Rumours are circulating that Metal Gear Solid 4 will be made available on new platforms for the first time since its 2008 debut on the PlayStation 3.

Aside from this, a lot of the releases from this era were made for the PSP and PS Vita, so Konami could potentially opt for a handheld collection.

Surely they wouldn't release a collection without a mainline entry? Stranger things have happened.

To break down all the latest news, rumours and speculation, here's everything we know about the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 and when we could see it hit store shelves.

Will there be a Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2?

Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid 4. Konami

While no official announcement has been made, it's believed that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 is now in the works by Konami.

This has stemmed from speculation online that Konami has already selected the games that will feature in the second compilation.

However, whether it will see the light of day is likely down to how well the first sells.

Which games could be in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2?

The first Master Collection was made up of seven games, with Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater being the latest entry, so it's fair to expect a similar number of titles post-2004.

Three games from Vol 2 supposedly leaked in June 2023, suggesting that Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will be included.

X (formerly Twitter) user Nitroid discovered placeholder buttons for these games on the Metal Gear Solid Website.

This was then corroborated by IGN, which believes those three titles are part of the proposed Master Collection Vol 2.

Depending on whether Konami wants to split the remaining games into Vol 2 and Vol 3, we believe the following games could be included in the next remastered collection:

Metal Gear Acid

Metal Gear Acid 2

Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Big Boss in Phantom Pain. Konami

Since Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 has yet to be announced, no release date has been unveiled either.

Depending on how well Vol 1 sells, there's a chance we might hear something in 2024.

Konami is also working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and several rumours have suggested a release might take place in 2024, so would that take precedence over Vol 2? We'll have to wait and see - but it's unlikely anything will transpire until the end of 2024 at the absolute earliest.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy of the remasters.

