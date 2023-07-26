A season pass in the Marvel card game will set you back £9.99 or £14.99 for the Premium+ Pass that comes with an immediate boost of ten levels.

The information regarding its new cards and themes has yet to be officially revealed, but data mines have pointed towards what’s likely to make up the new content.

Read on to find out when the Marvel Snap season pass start date for August 2023 is and what new cards and rewards are included.

When does the Marvel Snap season pass for August 2023 start?

The Marvel Snap season pass for August 2023 has a start date of Monday 7th August 2023. It should begin shortly after 3am UTC, soon after the July 2023 season pass comes to an end.

The August pass should last up until or around 4th September.

These timings would put it in line with the season passes that have been released previously. Expect too, then, a number of new cards around a specific theme once more.

This time around, based on a data mine, the new Marvel Snap season pass looks to be based on Daken and the X-Men.

What new cards and rewards are in the Marvel Snap season pass for August 2023?

The new Marvel Snap season pass card appears to be Daken, with a couple of exclusive variants. Other new cards seem to include a new Magneto and Iceman.

This tweet (or xeet, if you’re so inclined) details the season pass image for August - and as you can see below, it’s suggesting that X-Men and Daken are indeed the themes this time around.

The leaks suggest that Daken is the leading new card for the August 2023 season pass, and mech variants of Daken, Magneto and Iceman should all be included.

On top of those cards, other new additions are rumoured to be the following:

The Phoenix Force | Series 5 | 8th August

| Series 5 | 8th August Lady Deathstrike | Series 5 | 15th August

| Series 5 | 15th August X-23 | Series 5 | 22nd August

| Series 5 | 22nd August Silver Samurai | Series 5 | 29th August

As far as rewards are concerned, it’s looking like the Wolverine anime variant card will be available as the August 2023 Conquest reward, which you can unlock by buying nine items from the Medal Shop by the end of the season.

Season pass rewards could include the X-23 card back and Daken card back, with the Infinite Daken card back available as a ranked seasonal reward. Expect the new season chapters to go live with new missions each week, with earnable XP as your reward for completing them all.

Finally, the new featured locations for the August 2023 season are said to be Mount Vesuvius, Valley of the Hand and Yashida Base.

On Mount Vesuvius, you can’t retreat after the fifth turn. In Valley of the Hand, your destroyed cards are revived after turn five. On Yashida Base, meanwhile, destroy your last card to get there.

As everything above is based on data mines and leaks, we will, of course, update this page if necessary, with correct information as and when the new season goes live.

