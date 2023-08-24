If, like us, you're a fan of the franchise - you're in luck. The franchise has been taken over by Supermassive Games (of Until Dawn and The Quarry fame), and a third instalment is in development.

Little Nightmares 3 was announced at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, and it looks to build upon both the story and gameplay of the previous two. Intrigued? We'll share all the creepy details below.

While it would have been nice to arrived for Halloween this year, Little Nightmares 3 has been given the fairly large release window of 2024.

So it could arrive just after Christmas, or we could be waiting till Halloween 2024. Either way, we hope Supermassive Games take as long as they need to get it right!

Can I pre-order Little Nightmares 3?

We can't find any pre-order options just yet, but it is up on Steam - add it to your wishlist here!

As soon as any other options surface, we'll update this very page.

Which consoles and platforms can play Little Nightmares 3?

Little Nightmares 3 will drop on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Always nice to see everyone catered for!

Little Nightmares 3 gameplay and story details

Little Nightmares 3 will continue in the style of the previous two games, in that we'll be exploring a 2.5 dimensional world in a side-scrolling level-based format. This time, however, the game will include a co-op mode for the first time. At least you won't be terrified alone!

The story accommodates the co-op format by giving us two protagonists this time: Low and Alone. What their names might mean, we can only speculate. But we'd imagine that if you're playing alone, you'll be fine. One of them will be controlled by an AI.

Is there a Little Nightmares 3 trailer?

There is indeed! We'll share the reveal trailer dropped at Gamescom below:

