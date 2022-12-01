How to win a Steam Deck in massive Game Awards giveaway
If you don't have a Steam Deck yet, check out the following giveaway from Valve - you might be in luck!
Published:
Cast your mind back to the start of the year, and you’ll remember the Steam Deck taking the gaming world by storm. Or, rather, taking the tiny fraction of the world who were able to reserve one by storm. Now, however, after a year of enduring stressful queues and reservation processes, we can buy one outright – the same way we can any other console.
This is great news, because the Steam Deck is a brilliant invention. Using your Steam account, you can play huge number of PC games on the super-powerful Deck. Some are supported better than others, though.
Like the Switch, it can be a handheld experience, or connected to your TV or monitor for you to play like a home gaming console. Some of the best new games are available for it too, from this year’s Elden Ring and Stray to every retro classic in the Steam annals.
However, they’re not quite cheap enough for everyone to buy without breaking the bank. That’s where this new giveaway from Valve – to celebrate the Game Awards – might be able to help you out!
How to win a Steam Deck in Valve’s Game Awards giveaway
To be in with a chance of winning a Steam Deck, you’ll need to watch this year’s Game Awards via Steam on 8th December.
During the awards, Valve will be giving away one Steam Deck every minute to those watching who have entered! You can enter here – good luck!
It’s worth noting that in the UK, the Game Awards will actually start at 00:30 GMT in the morning of 9th December. Thanks for that, time difference gods.
The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony, established in 2014, that celebrates global achievements in the world of video games.
This year is particularly exciting, with brilliant games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Stray up for gongs.
It’ll be interesting to see who wins, sure, but wouldn’t it be much better to win a Steam Deck? It would certainly be worth staying up late for.
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.