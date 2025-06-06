So, how much is it, what big changes are there, and how do you get it? Read on for the answers.

How much does Hogwarts Legacy for Switch 2 cost?

Hogwarts Legacy costs £49.99 / $59.99 for the Standard Edition, or £59.99 / $69.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition on the official Nintendo store.

Alternatively, if you prefer physical media, you can buy the game in the UK from GAME, Smyths or Amazon.

Similarly, for US players, you can get a physical copy of the game from GameStop, Best Buy or Amazon.

What changes in the Switch 2 version of Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy has been pretty significantly upgraded compared to the Switch 1 version, and the most significant upgrades are no doubt to its performance and visuals.

The game runs up to 1440p resolution while docked, and up to 1080p in handheld mode, because the game now features Nvidia DLSS support.

The game features anti-aliasing, some better lighting, and better textures, all while running at a much smoother framerate compared to the Switch 1 version.

That being said, the game still does not run at 60FPS, continuing to run at 30FPS, which will no doubt be a disappointment to many players, perhaps because it lacks Nvidia Frame Generation.

Luckily, it makes up for that in a sense with significantly faster load times to save you waiting around for as long.

Last, but not least, the game features mouse support thanks to the new Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

How to get the Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 upgrade

If you already own Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 1 and want all the added benefits of the upgraded version, thankfully you won't have to shell out for a brand-new copy.

If you own either a digital or physical copy of the game, so long as it's registered to the same Nintendo Account your Switch 2 is logged into, you can head to the eShop and find Hogwarts Legacy.

There, you'll be able to buy the Switch 2 upgrade for £8 / $10, after which you'll be able to download an update fully upgrading your version of the game – simple!

