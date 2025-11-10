Kojima Productions has certainly never shied away from producing bizarre merch for Death Stranding.

The original game brought us Q-pid necklaces and to-scale BB pods, while Death Stranding 2 delivered a real version of Sam's Ring Terminal.

And while we would hesitate to accuse Hideo Kojima of going too far, knowing that he is likely capable of far more, he has perhaps gone further than he ever has before in producing a real-life exoskeleton.

A recent press release from robotics company Dnsys confirmed a collaboration with Kojima Productions to produce an honest-to-goodness Death Stranding-inspired exoskeleton.

A limited-edition version of their Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton, the DS2 collaboration has been co-designed by Dnsys and Kojima Productions art director Yoji Shinkawa.

Sam's exoskeleton is perhaps the most iconic piece of kit in Death Stranding, allowing him to traverse vast and often inhospitable terrain; according to Dnsys, this collaboration "brings its in-game functionality to life".

On the project, Yoji Shinkawa said: "We designed this exoskeleton with the same passion and precision as if it were built for the world of Death Stranding. Every detail was refined to bring the game's futuristic vision into reality, creating something Sam Porter Bridges himself might wear.

"Wearing it feels as if the world of Death Stranding has come to life, where imagination and reality finally connect."

The exoskeleton even incorporates certain aspects of Sam's own exoskeleton, such as lights that clearly show battery level and operational status.

The Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro – DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Edition (catchy name) is scheduled to release on 2nd December 2025.

While a price hasn't been announced thus far, considering Dnsys's existing models retail for as much as $1499, you can probably assume that this limited edition model is going to cost a pretty penny.

That being said, if you're a postman in a particularly rugged and dangerous part of the world, maybe that's a worthy investment.

