The original game launched on Switch at the same time as on PC once it was out of early access, nearly a year before it was eventually ported to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

At the sequel’s early access launch, however, a Switch version is nowhere to be seen – or any console version of the game, for that matter.

Read on to find out what we know about a potential Hades 2 Switch port and to see which consoles can play the game.

More like this

Will Hades 2 come to Switch?

Hades II. Supergiant Games

Hades 2 could be released on Switch, but Supergiant Games is yet to reveal what consoles outside of PC the sequel is set to launch on.

In a Hades 2 FAQ, Supergiant Games reveals that it expects "Hades 2 to eventually be available for PC, Mac and console platforms (though cannot confirm which platforms yet)".

Given the first game launched on Switch alongside PC at its full release initially back in September 2020, before releasing on other platforms nearly a year later, in August 2021, we’d like to think that Hades 2 will be on Nintendo Switch eventually.

The incoming launch of the Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) does throw a potential spanner in the works regarding a standard Switch version of the game, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Hades 2 on both the Switch and Switch 2.

Time will tell, of course, and without official word on a Switch version from the development team, we cannot say for certain whether Hades 2 will come to Switch or not.

We’ll update this page if and when new official information is made available.

Which consoles can play Hades 2?

Hades 2 can currently be played on PC via Steam and/or the Epic Games Store in its early access. Yep, you can play it on Steam Deck, too, where it is verified.

A future release on as-yet unspecified console platforms is planned – presumably ready for when the game leaves early access (end of 2024 at the earliest).

We’d be surprised if Hades 2 doesn’t eventually get released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and the Switch/Switch 2 (or whatever Nintendo decides to call its Switch successor).

As always, we’ll update this page with official confirmation of Hades 2 on Switch and/or other platforms as soon as we’re able, after any reveals made by Supergiant Games.

For now, you can only play Hades 2 on PC.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.