We still have a long wait until GTA 6, but at least with the new Michael missions in GTA Online, you can keep yourself busy for a while.

As part of the new A Safehouse in the Hills update, there are a bunch of new chapters to complete, but it's not exactly clear how to start Michael's mission.

Of course, if you're looking to eke even more out of GTA 5, then you'll want to start using some cheats and mods to do just that.

But you're here for Michael De Santa, so we'll take you through how to start the new Michael missions in GTA Online.

How to start GTA Online's new Michael mission: Full list of chapters to complete

In order to start the new Michael mission in GTA Online, you must first complete all five of the KnoWay Out missions for Avi, and own your own Prix Luxury Real Estate mansion.

The five KnoWay Out missions you need to complete are:

Negative Press Inside Job Tunnel Vision Trash Talking A Clean Break

Once you've completed A Clean Break, you'll need to own one of the mansions from Prix Luxury Real Estate. Your character and Michael will become neighbours, and this is how you'll first meet him.

Following all of this, you'll be able to begin Michael's mission – Home Sweet Home.

Get in your car and go for a drive until you get a phone call from Avi – be aware that this can take a while if you're particularly unlucky.

Phone call over, check your map for a van icon marking Avi's location. Head towards it, and on the way you'll be warned that you're in danger.

Make your way back towards your mansion, and you'll find out via your AI assistant that some no-gooders have broken into your home.

Get in there, see them off and Michael's mission will officially begin.

