Does Ghost of Yōtei have New Game Plus?

Sadly, there’s no New Game Plus mode in Ghost of Yōtei at launch, but that doesn’t mean Atsu’s journey is over.

For one, you can mop up any side quests you have left over, or explore the map, but there is a sort of post-game in that players can head back in time to prior to the game’s climactic battle and reattempt various missions and learn new techniques through Myth quests.

You’ll also get a slick new colour option for Atsu’s armour called Blood and Flies, which is red and black. You’ll want to use it to strike fear into the heart of bounty hunters, since they’ll be roaming the world looking for Atsu.

Will Ghost of Yōtei get New Game Plus?

A screenshot of Atsu wearing Taro's armour in Ghost of Yōtei. Sucker Punch

We would predict that Ghost of Yōtei could add New Game Plus around three months after launch, which would mean we see it in December 2025 or January 2026.

For reference, Ghost of Tsushima launched in July 2020, and New Game Plus was added around three months later in October. That suggests it’s possible to see the same happen for Yōtei, and the update was more than just a “reset” of the game world.

Ghost of Tsushima’s New Game Plus update allowed for additional gear upgrades, a new mask that can be earned by beating the game again, and a vendor with exclusive items.

2026 will also see Ghost of Yōtei add its own multiplayer mode, dubbed Legends, with co-op missions for two players and a survival mode for four players. That’s similar to Ghost of Tsushima’s own Legends mode, so it’s clear that developer Sucker Punch isn’t done with the game just yet.

RadioTimes.com awarded the game three stars out of five, saying: “All in all, there are lots of good ingredients in Ghost of Yōtei (the music is also great!), but with so much familiarity in the mix as well, it just doesn’t gel together for me into something that I’d strongly recommend to anyone but a superfan of this sub-genre.”

“It has its moments, but I did get bored almost every time I picked it up, which is the last thing the developers will want to hear.”

“By all means, if you loved Tsushima and AC Shadows and you don’t mind playing a sort of weird remix that blends the two into something new, give this a go and you probably won’t regret it.

"If you’d rather spend your spare time on something you haven’t seen versions of before, you probably would regret pulling the trigger on this one.”

