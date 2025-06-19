And by classics, we really mean classics. We're talking Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage and, of course, Sonic the Hedgehog.

While SEGA Forever was sadly discontinued in 2023, a few of the ported titles were kept online, although not for very long.

SEGA is about to take down all of the nine remaining games, but until they go away, you can download them yourself free of charge.

To make things a little easier, here's the full list of SEGA titles that are sadly leaving us, as well as links to their respective App Store and Play Store pages (aren't we nice?):

Crazy Taxi Classic (iOS / Android)

Golden Axe Classic (iOS / Android)

Shining Force Classic (iOS / Android)

Sonic CD Classic (iOS / Android)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II (iOS / Android)

Streets of Rage Classic (iOS / Android)

Streets of Rage 2 Classic (iOS / Android)

Super Monkey Ball: Sekura Ed. (iOS / Android)

Virtua Tennis Challenge (iOS / Android)

When you download the games, you'll be presented with a warning explaining that support for the games is set to be discontinued.

All this means is that they are going to be delisted from the store – if you already have them downloaded, you'll still be able to play them.

The reason behind the games being delisted is currently unknown.

On the one hand, with SEGA on the front foot with modern game releases like Yakuza series, perhaps it wants to distance itself somewhat from its older titles.

On the flip side, with the company set to remake some classic titles like Jet Set Radio, perhaps it's just positioning itself for a new era for these iconic SEGA classics – the world may never know.

