And as a live service game, there are unsurprisingly some codes that players can use to unlock all sorts of in-game goodies.

How to redeem FragPunk codes

To redeem codes in FragPunk, either head to the main menu or the pause menu if you're in a match.

Click the Redemption Code option to open up a menu with a text box that reads "Enter your redemption code".

Simply copy and paste or type in the code you want to use and hit confirm to redeem them.

Be aware that many of these codes are time limited, so if you've inputted a code and it hasn't worked, then unfortunately, it's probably already expired.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Full list of FragPunk codes

Here are all the currently active FragPunk codes:

SPEEDFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack ennawei0307 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack NIJIFRAGPUNK – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack CHOWH1FP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNK2025 – 300 Gold, 168x FragPunk Coins, 1x Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

Here are all the FragPunk codes that have already expired:

LOCKLEARFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

GOTAGAFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

FRAGPUNKFPS – 1,500 Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys

BTRAFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

RECRENTFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

SHROUDFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

TENZFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

Be sure to check back as we'll be updating our list of codes as and when more become available.

Where to get new FragPunk codes

FragPunk codes are usually given out via the game's social media channels, such as the game's Facebook page, or via the game's official Discord server.

If you want to make absolutely sure that you're not missing out on any new codes, these will be the first places you'll find out about new ones, so it's worth checking now and again.

Alternatively, we'll be keeping an eye out ourselves, so you can always check back here for the latest codes too.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.