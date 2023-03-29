The Fortnite v24.10 update patch notes detail all of the changes and there are some mighty interesting additions coming to the game after its scheduled downtime comes to an end.

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite update today (29th March) and it changes a lot. As always, it’s well worth knowing what’s changed and what’s been added in an update before diving back into the game none the wiser.

With new features including recruitable Specialist Characters dropping into the battle royale, there is plenty to get excited about in the v24.10 update.

Read on to find out what’s new in the Fortnite update today and to see the full list of v24.10 update patch notes.

The Fortnite v24.10 update is full of goodies. Epic Games has added plenty of new features and items to the game, including the particularly interesting Specialist Characters.

Following the update, you will be able to find and recruit NPC Specialist Characters scattered across the map. There are eight different Specialist Characters, split across four different types:

Heavy | Heavy specialists will blow stuff up for you and have more health than the others

| Heavy specialists will blow stuff up for you and have more health than the others Medical | These specialists heal you with Chug Splashes

| These specialists heal you with Chug Splashes Scout | Scout specialists use a sniper rifle and will ping nearby enemies and chests

| Scout specialists use a sniper rifle and will ping nearby enemies and chests Supply | Will drop ammo and mats that you can pick up and use (no mats in Zero Build)

It’s not just Specialist Characters being added to the game. The Spring Breakout Event is the other major headline. This event will begin today, 29th March (2pm UK time) and is set to end on 11th April 2023 at 5pm UK time.

New daily quests will be available to complete and four exclusive event rewards are up for grabs. During the event, you’ll find two new kinds of chickens and three new types of eggs can be found on the map. These chickens lay the new eggs which heal you and provide other power-ups including low gravity and Bars.

The Egg Launcher is back out of the Vault for the Spring Breakout event, too. There’s more to the v24.10 update and you can read all about it in the full list of patch notes below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here is the full list of Fortnite v24.10 update patch notes, courtesy of the Fortnite official website:

Hop to It with Spring Breakout Quests

Just as the Island is full of life, decorate your Locker with colourful rewards by completing Spring Breakout Quests! The first Spring Breakout Quest will be available starting 29th March at 9am ET, and a new one will be added daily at 9am ET. The Quests will be available until 11th April 2023 at 12am ET.

What will you hatch by completing the Spring Breakout Quests? Most of them will get you XP, while some will reward a special Locker item:

Day 1 Quest’s Reward: Bloomback Sack Back Bling



Day 7 Quest’s Reward: Shell Smash Spray



Day 9 Quest’s Reward: The Works Loading Screen



Day 12 Quest’s Reward: A Spring Breakout Banner Icon

There are more rewards too. For completing 12 Spring Breakout Quests, you’ll receive the Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe, and for completing 22, you’ll unlock the Fresh Flyer Glider!

Two new types of chickens and three new kinds of eggs are on the Island for the duration of Spring Breakout. You may notice green and purple chickens clucking about, leaving special eggs around the Island. Interacting with these unusual eggs will temporarily give you a benefit:

Heal Eggs : These green eggs restore your Health and Shield slowly over time.

: These green eggs restore your Health and Shield slowly over time. Hop Eggs : These blue eggs temporarily give you a low gravity effect, and also give you Health.

: These blue eggs temporarily give you a low gravity effect, and also give you Health. Golden Eggs: You can’t technically eat these eggs, but interacting with one grants you Bars! (Unlike Heal Eggs and Hop Eggs, Golden Eggs cannot be added to your inventory.)

Create Eggcellent Explosions with the Egg Launcher

The Egg Launcher breaks out of the vault for Spring Breakout! Find Egg Launchers from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, or for sale from certain Characters. You can also get one from the new Springtime Blowout Reality Augment!

More In v24.10: New Battle Royale Reality Augments!

v24.10 introduces four other Reality Augments. Augment yourself with:

Rail Warrior

Regenerate Health and partial Shield while on grind rails or ziplines, except while in the Storm.

Go for Broke

Grants a Charge Shotgun and Flintknock Pistol.

Aquatic Warrior

Move faster and regenerate Health and partial Shield while swimming, except while in the Storm.

Game Time

Grants the Pizza Party and some Chug Splashes!

Characters Spring into Even More Action

Specialist Characters

Just in case you need a little help during battle, eight Specialist Characters have dropped on the Island and are ready for hire! There are four different types of Specialists, each one with a different role to play:

Scout Specialist : Scouts can pick off foes from afar with a Sniper, and can ping nearby enemies and Chests.

: Scouts can pick off foes from afar with a Sniper, and can ping nearby enemies and Chests. Heavy Specialist : With their explosive inventory, Heavies specialises in making things go BOOM! Heavies can also take more damage than other Specialists.

: With their explosive inventory, Heavies specialises in making things go BOOM! Heavies can also take more damage than other Specialists. Supply Specialist : Supply Specialists drop ammo and mats for you to pick up (Note: Supply Specialists won’t drop mats in Zero Build.)

: Supply Specialists drop ammo and mats for you to pick up (Note: Supply Specialists won’t drop mats in Zero Build.) Medical Specialist: Hired Medics heal you with Chug Splashes to restore your Health and Shield.

Collections Tab Rehaul

Being a social butterfly just got a whole lot easier. The Collections tab is now called the "Characters" tab and now shows a map displaying the location of all Characters on the Island, both the ones you’ve discovered and the ones you haven’t. Once you discover a Character, you can view their services in the Characters tab along with how many Bars their services cost. Check out the Characters tab by opening the map in a match and navigating to the tab!

(During Spring Breakout, keep an eye out for Cluck on the Island, as he has some goodies waiting to sell you.)

Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 Super Level Styles

Illuminate the future in style. In the Bonus Rewards section of the Battle Pass tab, bonus Styles for Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass rewards have been available for players who progress past Level 100. With v24.10, Chapter 4 Season 2’s Super Level Styles have been added as bonus rewards!

More like this

The Super Level Styles this Season? Progress past Level 125 during Chapter 4 Season 2 and start unlocking the Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and Mega Wave Styles for the Thunder, Imani, Renzo the Destroyer, Mizuki, and Highwire Outfits.

Building and Editing Sensitivities

In v24.10, a Building Sensitivity setting and Editing Sensitivity setting have been added to Fortnite's "Mouse and Keyboard" settings. With these new settings, you're now able to adjust the sensitivity of building or editing structures to your preferred speed.

Improved the handling turn radius of the Rogue Bike vehicle at higher speeds.

Note: We've been making tweaks to reduce energy usage on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Frame rate in the Lobby will drop to 30 FPS after a period of inactivity, but will return to 60 FPS whenever you touch the controller or join a match.

Competitive Notes

The Spring Breakout chickens and eggs, as well as the Egg Launcher and Springtime Blowout Reality Augment, are not included in competitive playlists.

Zero Build Cups, Duos Cash Cups, and Victory Cups kick-off throughout this week. Good luck, competitors!

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue involving players being asked to install Save the World even if they already had it installed.

Fixed the issue with the Kinetic Blade's Knockback Slash that prevented the owner from taking fall damage. ( Note: The Dash Attack will still prevent fall damage.)

The Dash Attack will still prevent fall damage.) Fixed an issue that was capping some mobile devices to 60 FPS despite 90 FPS being available.

The grind rail interaction button no longer has a delay on mobile devices.

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable ziplines in Party Royale. Ziplines have been re-enabled in Party Royale.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.