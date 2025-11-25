Fortnite has never been a stranger to musical collaborations, and Playboi Carti looks set to be the next artist in that long line.

Between the upcoming live event and the start of the next Fortnite season, it's a big time to be a Fortnite fan!

So, if you're excited to get your hands on the new Playboi Carti skin when it joins the game, here's what you need to know about when it might come out and how to unlock it.

When does the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin release? Our prediction

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin, but we do have a rough idea of when it might arrive.

First things first, we do know it exists – that much has been confirmed by the man himself via Instagram. Beyond that, all we know is that, according to dataminers, the skin is "coming soon".

Initially, the most obvious release date would be 29th November, to coincide with the start of the next Fortnite season, but we already know that a BLACKPINK Lisa skin is being added to the game on the same day as part of Fortnite Festival.

As such, we think that it's more likely that the Playboi Carti skin will release in early December instead, so as not to clash with Lisa's introduction.

What to expect from the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin

All we know about the collaboration thus far is that, according to leaks, there will be a Playboi Carti Outfit added to the game as well as an EVIL J0RDAN Jam Track.

The Outfit will cost 1,500 V-Bucks on its own, or 2,500 V-Bucks as part of a Bundle, while the Jam Track will cost 500 V-Bucks.

The other contents of the Bundle have not been confirmed yet, but based on previous Fortnite Icon collaborations, there will be an Icon Emote, Back Bling and/or Pickaxe, and potentially some cosmetics like Wraps.

