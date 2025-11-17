Fortnite is no stranger to sporting collaborations, whether that's Lionel Messi, LeBron James or Naomi Osaka, and you can soon as some F1 skins to that list.

The world's biggest motorsport, Formula 1 is coming to Fortnite, and that means skins from some of your favourite constructors too.

So, if you're wondering when the Fortnite F1 skins will release, and how to get the Lewis Hamilton skin when they do, here's what you need to know.

Each F1 team will receive its own branded skin. Epic Games

The F1 Cosmetic Team Set of skins releases on 20th November 2025. The skins will be available from the Fortnite Item Shop, though we don't currently know how much they will cost.

This release date coincides with the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend.

The cosmetic bundle will include a collection of cosmetics including Outfits, Gliders and Pickaxes, all of which will feature the branding of the 10 Formula 1 teams.

As well as those themed cosmetics, players will get the Formula 1 Back Bling and a Formula 1 Emote.

How to get Lewis Hamilton Fortnite skin

While the latest collab brings some new F1 skins to Fortnite, it's not the first time we've seen a crossover between the two, as a Lewis Hamilton skin was previously added to the game.

The Lewis Hamilton Bundle includes a Lewis Hamilton Outfit with a few variants, the Rocket-Ready Roscoe and Pole Positioner Back Blings and the Pole Positioner Pickaxe.

At the time of writing, the only way to get the Lewis Hamilton Fortnite skin is to buy it from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or as part of the above Bundle for 2,400 V-Bucks, and it was last available on 13th July 2025.

That being said, with the new F1 collaboration coming to Fortnite later this week, we could see the Lewis Hamilton skin return to the Item Shop, so keep your eyes peeled!

