Nothing’s worse than seeing your favourite club or player without their official badge/logo and photo in Football Manager. It can take away from the realism of the management sim. If you just can’t stand when player profiles are adorned with blank silhouettes and clubs aren’t represented by official badges, you can fix it.

While Football Manager 2023 has enough about it to easily eat up hundreds of hours of your time thanks to its engrossing gameplay, it is lacking many different official logos and player faces. Too often you’ll spot a club and/or player without official licensing. Fortunately, there are logo and face packs that you can install to make the game even better and more realistic.

It’s time to make FM 23 more realistic by adding the best logo pack and face pack to the game. Read on to discover what the best logo pack is and how to download it as well as what the best face pack is and how to install it.

Best FM 23 logo pack & how to use it

The best logo pack in Football Manager 23 is probably SortItOutSi’s FM23 TCM Logos Megapack. You can find and download the logo pack here. It’s a 2.82GB download that contains nearly 70,000 files.

There is plenty of information on the website linked above on how to download and install the logo pack, but we’ve detailed the process for you below. Alternatively, you can watch the handy video SortItOutSi provided on how to install the logo pack to the game.

Follow these steps to install FM 23 logo packs:

Make sure your PC can unzip zipped files (download a program such as WinRAR if not)

Click on the download link of the logo pack you want to install and extract it to the correct folder in your documents

Create a new folder named Graphics within your PC’s Football Manager 2023 folder Sports Interactive > Football Manager 2023 > Graphics

Create a new folder within Graphics named Logos (use Faces or Kits for other graphics mods)

Install the logo pack in Logos (face pack in Faces, kit pack in Kits… you get the drill)

Launch FM 23, click the FM logo in the top-right corner of the screen and select ‘Preferences’

Type skin into the search bar and choose to “reload skin when confirming changes in preferences” and hit confirm

Your downloaded logo pack should now be installed and running in-game

If you’re looking for the best Football Manager 23 kits pack, meanwhile, SortItOutSi has you covered again with the FM23 Standard Kits Megapack.

Best FM 23 face pack & how to use it

While there are plenty of face packs to download for use in FM 23, we’d argue that the best is the Cut Out Player Faces face pack. The SortItOutSi graphics mod features nearly 400,000 files with over 300,000 player/staff photos included. You can find and download the mod here. The install file is 9.61GB, but it is worth it.

To make the face pack better, the site offers a detailed explanation of how to download it, even letting us know that to install it if you’re playing the game on Gamepass you’ll need to “use the default user data folder (i.e. Documents / Sports Interactive / Football Manager 2023).”

Installing can be a tricky process, but, thankfully, the team behind it has even provided a YouTube video guide on how to install the Cut Out Player Faces Megapack. Watch the video below for all the help you might need.

Now that you have the best face pack and logo pack installed in Football Manager 2023, it’s time to play the most realistic version of the management sim possible. Who knows? It might be worth mixing these packs with the best FM 23 skins for the ultimate management sim experience.

