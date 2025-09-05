So, whether you're running a supercomputer or a laptop held together with gaffer tape, here are the minimum and recommended specs for FC 26 on PC.

Which PC platforms can play FC 26?

FC 26 can be purchased and played on PC via the EA App, but you can also purchase and play through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you're playing on Steam or Epic, you will still need to log in to your EA account, so you're shackled to EA whether you like it or not.

The PC version of the game is the exact same as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, meaning you'll be able to play with current-gen consoles via crossplay.

Minimum PC requirements for FC 26

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10/11 – 64-Bit (Latest Update) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Inter Core i5 6600k

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Inter Core i5 6600k Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100GB available space

100GB available space Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

These minimum requirements are pretty low, and you'll probably be able to handily run the game on a weaker system or laptop.

Naturally, though, the higher the specs, the better the game will look and the more smoothly it will run, so here are the recommended specs for comparison.

Recommended PC specs for FC 26

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10/11 – 64-Bit (Latest Update) Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700 Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660

AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 100GB available space

100GB available space Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

In case you're not a tech nerd like us, the difference between the minimum and recommended specs isn’t actually that much.

In fact, the recommended specs this year are exactly the same as they were last year, so it looks like whatever graphical upgrades are coming with FC 26 aren't actually going to be very impactful.

This does mean that you'll be able to run the game pretty well on handhelds, like the upcoming Xbox ROG Ally X.

Unfortunately, because of EA's anti-cheat, you won't be able to play it on Steam Deck, which is a real shame.

