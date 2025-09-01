FC 26 Mobile release date: When does the mobile version come out?

So, when is the FC 26 Mobile release date? Read on for everything you need to know.

FC 26 Mobile is scheduled to release on Friday 26th September 2025 – this is the same day the regular version releases on consoles and PC.

The game will be available to download from the App Store on iOS and the Play Store on Android devices.

It's important to note that there won't be a new app for this year's game. If you already have the EA Sports FC Mobile app downloaded, an update will become available for the app at a certain time on launch day.

Downloading this app will update your game to this year's version. EA has warned the update will be big, so make sure you've got plenty of spare storage on your device!

What do we know about FC 26 Mobile?

There are a few things we know about the new version of the game, so let's take a look.

First, the higher your OVR is in the current version of the game, the better your rewards will be in the new season. This includes Founders Points which can be used to obtain Players, Coins and Vanity Items.

Your Active Lineup come 26th September will determine your final OVR used to calculate your rewards.

There are certain elements from last year's game that will carry over to FC 26, but many more than won't. Here's the full breakdown.

Will carry over to FC 26 Mobile:

Username and User ID

FC Points

Ban Status

Will NOT carry over to FC 26 Mobile:

Player Item Roster

Coins

Gems

League and League Record

Account Level

Vanity Items Emotes Logos Kits Stadiums

Leaderboard Rankings

Fans and Cups

Skill Boosts

Rank Up Items

Friends List and Friends Record

Star Pass Progress

Quests

Players will receive a gift of some Emotes at the start of the new season, while details on redeeming old Vanity Items will be announced closer to release.

Lastly, the Founders event is an ongoing event to "celebrate the game's legacy".

During this event, you can become a Founder to earn exclusive benefits. Progression in the event will also reward you with Player Items that will carry over to the new season, albeit with a lower OVR.

