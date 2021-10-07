Far Cry 6 crossplay: How does co-op multiplayer work?

The tropical island of Yara is under the rule of a tyrannical dictator in Far Cry 6 and it is up to you to unite its people to fight back against the regime – and you can do that with your friends with co-op multiplayer options baked into the game.

Far Cry 6 is out now and we enjoyed it quite a bit – read our full Far Cry 6 review for all our thoughts on it. And the game is not over yet as Far Cry 6 DLC is on the way for it and, like aspects of the main game, you will be able to play it with friends.

But how does co-op multiplayer work in Far Cry 6, and does the latest in the Ubisoft franchise come with support for crossplay? Here is all we know!

How does co-op multiplayer work in Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 has online multiplayer co-op. Main missions and side missions can all be done in co-op, which is handy if you are playing on the higher difficulty setting and you find yourself stuck in one of the many firefights. You can do this online with anyone who owns the game, but there is no option for local co-op in Far Cry 6 which is disappointing.

As for the incoming DLC that will put the spotlight on three villains of the past, these will also be playable in co-op mode but there is an added bonus to it here. Exploring some of the camps in the game will show you a tease for the DLC – the three characters are on a TV screen, and some interesting news is on the screen also.

Only one of you will need to own the DLC when it is released and you can invite a friend in even if they only own the basic version of Far Cry 6. A nice touch and one that makes the wait to be able to play it feel that much longer.

Does Far Cry 6 have crossplay?

Here’s a bit of bad news – Far Cry 6 does not support crossplay. More and more games are opening up the gaming door between consoles, allowing the likes of Xbox and PlayStation users to play together, but Far Cry 6 is not one of them.

There was hope with the co-op options for this game that Ubisoft would have implemented it here but alas, it was not to be. Although we would lying if we said that was a surprise.

We also do not know yet whether co-op will be allowed for those with different generations of consoles, but it seems unlikely this would be a problem.

