Anyone who is fortunate enough to have early access to F1 24 will inevitably have already sped around the world’s best tracks after the game went live yesterday. For the rest of us, the release of F1 24 is only two days away now.

And so, with the launch imminent, we’re turning our attention to the nuts and bolts of what the game will include - and aside from the cars, the most important thing in any racing game is the tracks.

From Japan to Italy via a whistle stop tour of the United States, here’s the full track list included in F1 24.

How many tracks are in F1 24?

There are 24 different tracks that are taken from this year’s real world Formula 1 calendar in F1 24.

Many of the circuits are returning from last year’s F1 23, but tracks such as Silverstone have received a "significant" update to deliver "authentic circuit accuracy", according to a post on EA’s website.

Full F1 24 track list at launch

There are no new tracks this year, but the Chinese Grand Prix has returned to the official calendar after a period away.

The full list of tracks in order of the real-world schedule available at launch are below:

Bahrain International Circuit - Bahrain

- Bahrain Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Saudi Arabia

- Saudi Arabia Albert Park - Australia

- Australia Suzuka - Japan

- Japan Shanghai International Circuit - China

- China Miami International Autodrome - United States

- United States Imola Circuit - Emilia Romagna, Italy

- Emilia Romagna, Italy Circuit de Monaco - Monaco

- Monaco Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Canada

- Canada Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spain

- Spain Red Bull Ring - Austria

- Austria Silverstone - United Kingdom

- United Kingdom Hungaroring - Hungary

- Hungary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - Belgium

- Belgium Circuit Zandvoort - Netherlands

- Netherlands Monza Circuit - Italy

- Italy Baku City Circuit - Azerbaijan

- Azerbaijan Marina Bay Street Circuit - Singapore

- Singapore Circuit of the Americas - United States

- United States Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Mexico

- Mexico Interlagos Circuit - Brazil

- Brazil Las Vegas Street Circuit - United States

- United States Lusail International Circuit - Qatar

- Qatar Yas Marina Circuit - Abu Dhabi

Revving your engine and raring to go for the release of F1 24? Why not check out some of our other writing on the game now.

