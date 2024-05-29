F1 24 track list: Full list of confirmed races in the game
From Shanghai to Barcelona, F1 24 takes us around the world.
One of the most appealing aspects of any sports game, such as the upcoming F1 24, is getting to visit real-life locations we’ve seen on TV a ton of times before.
In this case, it’s the iconic tracks from all around the world that the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton race around each season.
Anyone who is fortunate enough to have early access to F1 24 will inevitably have already sped around the world’s best tracks after the game went live yesterday. For the rest of us, the release of F1 24 is only two days away now.
And so, with the launch imminent, we’re turning our attention to the nuts and bolts of what the game will include - and aside from the cars, the most important thing in any racing game is the tracks.
From Japan to Italy via a whistle stop tour of the United States, here’s the full track list included in F1 24.
How many tracks are in F1 24?
There are 24 different tracks that are taken from this year’s real world Formula 1 calendar in F1 24.
Many of the circuits are returning from last year’s F1 23, but tracks such as Silverstone have received a "significant" update to deliver "authentic circuit accuracy", according to a post on EA’s website.
Full F1 24 track list at launch
There are no new tracks this year, but the Chinese Grand Prix has returned to the official calendar after a period away.
The full list of tracks in order of the real-world schedule available at launch are below:
- Bahrain International Circuit - Bahrain
- Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Saudi Arabia
- Albert Park - Australia
- Suzuka - Japan
- Shanghai International Circuit - China
- Miami International Autodrome - United States
- Imola Circuit - Emilia Romagna, Italy
- Circuit de Monaco - Monaco
- Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Canada
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spain
- Red Bull Ring - Austria
- Silverstone - United Kingdom
- Hungaroring - Hungary
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - Belgium
- Circuit Zandvoort - Netherlands
- Monza Circuit - Italy
- Baku City Circuit - Azerbaijan
- Marina Bay Street Circuit - Singapore
- Circuit of the Americas - United States
- Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Mexico
- Interlagos Circuit - Brazil
- Las Vegas Street Circuit - United States
- Lusail International Circuit - Qatar
- Yas Marina Circuit - Abu Dhabi
