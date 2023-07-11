We remember when cloud gaming was a thing of the future, a spec on the distant horizon. Streaming games online, the way we watch films and shows, wasn't anything to take seriously. At least, not for serious gamers.

Not anymore, with services like Game Pass and GeForce Now. We hate to use that tired old phrase, but the future is now. And if you're with EE, cloud gaming will soon be as portable as social media and email.

Teaming up with leading cloud gaming service NVIDIA GeForce Now, EE will offer bundles perfectly suited for cloud gaming. Membership for the aforementioned service is included, and you might be surprised at the extreme locations from which you'll be able to play...

EE cloud gaming bundles revealed

EE is offering the following two 24-month bundle plans: the PC Gaming Plan, and the Gaming on the Big Screen plan.

In the former, you'll get unlimited gaming and video mobile data, and a 6-month Priority membership for NVIDIA GeForce NOW for £23 a month. Not a bad deal, and you'll also get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 laptop, and a Razor Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, for £10 upfront.

In the latter (Gaming on the Big Screen plan), you'll get a smart TV gaming bundle. This includes unlimited gaming and video mobile data, and a 6-month Ultimate membership for NVIDIA GeForce NOW for £25 a month. You'll also get a 43” Samsung Smart TV with Gaming Hub and a Turtle Beach Recon Cloud controller for £10 upfront.

Browse EE gaming bundles with NVIDIA GeForce Now

And if you were wondering how good the connection is, streamer, Leah "Leahviathan" Alexandra gave it a test run for you. She tested one of the bundles from the slopes of Ben Nevis, 1,500ft above sea level. Check out a picture below:

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE, said: “We are continually looking to join forces with the latest partners so we can offer our customers some of the best gaming experiences available.

"By partnering with NVIDIA, we’re able to not only provide customers with access to one of the best streaming platforms – but also offer them the hardware and data too, helping to make high level gaming even more accessible and affordable to customers across the UK.”

It's an exciting deal that looks to make cloud gaming a part of our everyday lives. However, we don't think we'll be playing on a mountain any time soon. Leave that to Leahviathan.

