So, for a full list of the areas in Cronos that you have to make your way through during your odyssey, read on!

Cronos: The New Dawn chapters – How many areas are there in New Dawn?

There are a total of five areas in Cronos: The New Dawn, which we're effectively counting as chapters.

These areas are:

The Apartments

The Tram Station

The Steelworks

The Hospital

The Abbey

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Tram Station, as an area, acts as a sort of hub that you return to throughout the game, fixing up bits and pieces to let you travel onwards to new areas.

While not exactly chapters, each location features its own enclosed story, and involves fighting your way through the entire area, defeating a boss or two, and extracting that area's soul of interest.

It should be said, however, that these areas are all of very different lengths.

While the Apartments probably won't take you too long to navigate, you can likely expect to spend a significantly longer time in areas like the Steelworks and Hospital, both of which feature long, winding paths that require you to double back on yourself at certain points.

So, how many chapters are there in Cronos: The New Dawn? Depending on how you want to define it, it's either four or five – we've gone for five, because why not?

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.