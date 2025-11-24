CoD BO7 has some strong weapons already and one surprise contender for the best weapon in the game is the Warden 308.

This revolver-based marksman rifle is capable of dealing one-shot kills to the upper body and head, so pairing it with a low magnification scope can turn the weapon into a one-shot kill monster that allows you to go on crazy kill streaks and obtain chain kills with very little effort.

After playing around with the weapon for a bit, we have put together the definitive best CoD BO7 Warden 308 loadout and the class setup to run with it.

CoD BO7 Warden 308 best loadout

The best loadout for the Warden 308 in CoD BO7 is:

Optic : Millimeter Scanner or Greaves Ultra Zoom

: Millimeter Scanner or Greaves Ultra Zoom Muzzle : Outlaw Silencer

: Outlaw Silencer Barrel : 15.4 LTI Phalanx Barrel

: 15.4 LTI Phalanx Barrel Stock : FTAC Hybrid Stock

: FTAC Hybrid Stock Fire Mods: MFS Snap Trigger

For starters, you will want to alter the default iron sights and if you want something that adopts a more run-and-gun playstyle then the Millimeter Scanner is an underrated and excellent optic.

This returns from Black Ops 2 and allows you to briefly see the shadows of enemies through walls periodically, which is a handy benefit. But, even ignoring it, the overall zoom, frame, and reticle is clean, easy to keep track of in a fight, and perfect for both long range and close range firefights.

CoD BO7, Activision

Alternatively, the Greaves Ultra Zoom is a good option if you are looking for the weapon to fill a traditional "sniper rifle" playstyle.

The Outlaw Silencer is a great second attachment, keeping you off the radar, while the 16.2" Artmeis-D1 Barrel will boost your damage range and bullet velocity, offsetting the negative effect of the Warden 308's prestige attachment the MFS Snap Trigger. This boost your fire rate, making you even more deadly.

Finally, the FTAC Hybrid Stock helps to boost your mobility while walking and aiming and allowing you to remain competitive when you aren't locking down choke points.

CoD BO7 Warden 308 best class setup

Elsewhere in the class setup, you want to run:

Secondary: Velox 5.7

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim Shot

Field Upgrade: Mute Field

Perk 1: Ninja

Perk 2: Fast Hands

Perk 3: Flak Jacket

Wildcard: Perk Greed - Ghost

The Velox 5.7 serves as a great back-up thanks to its rate of fire, if you get in a tight firefight. Pair that with your perk 2 choice of Fast Hands and you can reload the Warden slightly faster (as its reload is a tad too slow) and switch to the Velox quickly.

In the perk 1 slot, you want to run Ninja and take Ghost with the Perk Greed wildcard to stay off of the radar and stay hidden easily.

This works together with the Mute Field Field Upgrade which will keep your footsteps silent for a brief period.

Elsewhere, choose the Flak Jacket perk in perk 3 as explosions are pretty common in CoD BO7 and they can just be a real pain to deal with. Finally, in the tactical slot run and Stim and a Semtex in the lethal slot.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.