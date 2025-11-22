Following a stellar evening at the Golden Joysticks 2025 in which Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won all seven awards it was nominated for, its developers have confirmed that they have no plans to change their approach to making games.

Despite being the very first game from French developer Sandfall Interactive, Expedition 33 has garnered fervent support among its fans for its story, gameplay, acting and more.

Speaking to Sandfall Interactive CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche, trophy in hand, we asked if all the awards and acclaim have placed any extra pressure on the developers' shoulders.

"Originally, yes," he said, "When the game came out, we were like, 'Okay, okay. Now we have a duty, responsibility.' But I feel that after some time has passed, what we think now is basically like we made a game we wanted to make.

"We didn't think about anything else. And I think it's just the right way to make games – for us, at least. We are lucky enough that it worked; it doesn't always work.

"Picking a game is always very, very tough, and we are lucky enough that we're in a position where we can just make games that we want to play and some things that feel honest and true to who we are as a studio.

"So, I think we're just going to keep making that and try to ignore all the noise, you know? Because it's very easy to get lost in the noise after a successful release."

Broche then passed the microphone to art director Nicholas Maxson-Francome – "Nicholas, maybe you have something else?"

"No, yeah. What Guillaume said," Maxson-Francome replied.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won all seven Golden Joystick Awards that it was nominated for, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Lead Performer, Best Supporting Performer, Best Storytelling, and a Studio of the Year Award for developer Sandfall Interactive.

