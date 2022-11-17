Given that there is so much out there, it can be tricky knowing where to start. Thankfully, that’s what we’re here for.

Best PlayStation gifts and merch to buy

PS5 Console

Best for: Anyone looking for a new console

Getting hold of a PS5 might prove difficult, but with our stock guide, you should (hopefully) be able to find one. There are plenty of bundles out there across various different retailers, but we think Currys has the best options of the lot, bundling a couple of games and a headset together with the console itself.

Buy PS5 bundles from Currys starting at £649

DualSense Controller

Best for: Someone looking for a plus one on gaming nights

You will need a second DualSense controller if you want to play two-player multiplayer games (and you’ll need more for the games that offer larger local multiplayer modes!), and we think it’s best to mix and match colours.

The console comes with the standard white DualSense, so why not grab a Midnight Black DualSense as your second controller?

Buy the Midnight Black DualSense controller from Currys for £59.99

Alternatively, you can pick up the very cool God of War Ragnarök special edition DualSense.

Buy the God of War Ragnarök DualSense controller at GAME for £64.99

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Best for: Voice chat enthusiasts

The official Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is one of the best headsets you can buy to use with the PS5. It features a sleek, futuristic design, much like the console itself, and it can be purchased in either white or black.

Buying this headset will ensure you get the most out of the PS5’s unique 3D audio capabilities. With hidden microphones installed, too, it’s not as obtrusive to your vision as other headsets might be.

Buy the Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset from Very for £72.99

PS5 Games

Best for: The gamer looking for new things to try

God of War Ragnarok. Sony Santa Monica

There are so many good games to choose from, it’s difficult to separate them. Instead, these are the essential PS5 games:

God of War Ragnarök - £62.99 on Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 - £60.71 on Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West - £39.99 on Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - £36.99 on Amazon

Gran Turismo 7 - £59.99 on Very

PlayStation Store credit

Best for: Someone you know loves playing games but you don’t know what they own already

If you can’t afford one of the new games listed above, you can always give the gift of choice. There are many different PlayStation Store gift cards to buy, ranging from £5 to £100 value. A great choice as a stocking filler that the lucky recipient can use on whatever game they’d like online.

Buy PlayStation Store gift cards at GAME from £5

Paladone PlayStation 5 Icons Light

Best for: Giving a room some PlayStation light

The PS5 Icons Light puts the PlayStation brand’s famous button control scheme up in lights. Literally.

A must have for any PlayStation fan looking to add some light to their gaming room in the coolest possible way.

Buy the Paladone PlayStation 5 Icons Light from Amazon for £19.49

PlayStation (PS5) Heat Change Mug

Best for: Anyone who loves a cup of coffee

Nothing beats a heat-changing mug, and no heat-changing mug is better than a PlayStation heat-changing mug.

It showcases those famous PlayStation controller buttons and changes colour from black (cold) to white (hot). Drink your cup of tea with style.

Buy the PlayStation (PS5) Heat Change Mug from Zavvi for £9.99

Heritage Hardware PS1 Graphic Tee

Best for: Lovers of retro hardware

The PS1 is a design classic, so why not show your love of it to the world by wearing this t-shirt?

With an understated design on the front of the shirt and a detailed breakdown of the console’s fantastic design on the back, this is a winner if we ever saw one.

Buy the Heritage Hardware PS1 Graphic Tee from PlayStation Gear for £34.96

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition Mobile Gaming Controller

Best for: Those who don’t want to leave their PlayStation at home

The Backbone One is one of the best smartphone gaming controllers that money can buy. In our 4.5 star review we explain that the the controller "feels great to play with" and "it is a very strong option to consider".

If you’re someone who loves playing PS4/PS5 games on the go with PS Remote Play, the officially licensed PlayStation Edition of the Backbone One is about as cool as it’s going to get in this field.

Buy the Backbone One: PlayStation Edition Mobile Gaming Controller from Argos for £99.99

PlayStation Pencil Case

Best for: Being the coolest kid in school

Carry your stationery in style with the officially-licensed PlayStation pencil case. Whoever owns this will be the talk of the playground and office in all the best ways. A perfectly good present for anyone born in 1994, too, which only adds to its appeal.

Buy the PlayStation pencil case at GAME for £5.99

