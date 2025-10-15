Trying to complete those 'Repair Vehicle' and 'Heal Teammate' challenges in Battlefield 6? You may have run into a bug, friendo.

Yep, you read that right. If you’re wondering why you’re not getting to complete those in-game challenges, you may have been hit by a common problem.

The bad news is that several challenges aren’t progressing when they should be, but there is some good news in that Battlefield Studios is aware and working on it.

Battlefield 6’s 'Repair Vehicle' and 'Heal Teammate’ challenges are bugged

One of the biggest early complaints about Battlefield 6 is that its multiplayer progression feels a little bit too grindy.

As it turns out, some of the pain points may have been caused by a bug that’s causing challenge progress not to track. For example, the ‘Repair Vehicles’ and ‘Heal Teammates’ challenges are flat-out broken right now.

PCGamer has suggested restarting the game can alleviate some issues, but you can always try various XP farm experiences in Portal if you want to level up more quickly.

Thankfully, EA is aware of the issue, posting on its forums about known issues. The following are mentioned by name:

Challenges: “Resupply teammates with the Supply Pouch” is not tracking progress.

Challenges: The Progress bar for “Repair Vehicles” does not update when repairs are made.

Challenges: “Use Vehicle Supply Crate” does not progress even after completing the action.

That suggests the team is already working on them, but there’s another issue too – some challenge descriptions are, sadly, just incorrect.

“Challenges: The Weapon Expert Unit Challenge is not tracking correctly,” the known issues page says.

“The description says you must 'Get a kill with each type of weapon in a match,' but the actual requirement is to get 15 longshot kills in a single match.”

Other issues include helicopters being counted as ground vehicles for the “Land Vehicle Expert” (now very expert-like, one could say), and they’re also not counted in Vehicle Challenge 1.

Our advice would be to just wait it out until these teething issues are sorted. The fact that these are listed as known issues likely means they’ll be fixed in a patch or two.

In our review, RadioTimes.com awarded the game four stars and noted that: “My greatest issue with my time reviewing Battlefield 6 has been that, after having so much fun with friends during the beta, I have had to enjoy the last few weeks without them – you can't get much higher praise for an online multiplayer title.”

“I'm not sure that Battlefield 6 lives up to the lofty heights of BF3 and 4, but whether that is nostalgia talking, who knows?”

“What I do know is that Battlefield 6 is certainly an excellent entry in the series, righting the wrongs of 2042 and setting the series back on the right path.”

“Maybe one day we'll get our Levolution back, but for now, I think fans of the series should look forward to this one very much."

