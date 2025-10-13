This creation suite is packed with the tools players need to build wild new multiplayer shooter experiences, as well as forays into new genres.

And yet, the ‘global game quota exceeded’ error has returned to spoil our fun. Here’s what it means, and what you can do if you’re hit by it.

What does 'Global game quota exceeded' mean in Battlefield 6?

As it did in Battlefield 2042, this error message is all about server capacity for building in the Portal.

Essentially, EA has a number of servers for running the online portions of Battlefield 6, and some are squarely focused on the Portal.

But, if too many players are building, there are no servers available and you get the dreaded 'Global game quota exceeded' message.

Can you fix 'Global game quota exceeded' in Battlefield 6?

There’s good news and bad news, and we’ll start with the latter – there really is no way to ‘fix’ the error. You’ll simply need to try again at another time, at least until EA works to amp up its server count (which may or may not happen).

You can keep an eye on the game’s Battlefield Comms account on X (formerly Twitter) for more information.

So, what’s the good news? The positive way of looking at this is that you can spend your time blitzing through the fairly short campaign or jumping into more standard multiplayer modes.

Since those don’t seem to have the same server capacity issues, you can be reviving, sniping, and generally having fun in the downtime where Portal is giving you the game quota error message.

RadioTimes.com awarded the game 4 out of 5 stars, saying: “My greatest issue with my time reviewing Battlefield 6 has been that, after having so much fun with friends during the beta, I have had to enjoy the last few weeks without them – you can't get much higher praise for an online multiplayer title.”

“I'm not sure that Battlefield 6 lives up to the lofty heights of BF3 and 4, but whether that is nostalgia talking, who knows?”

“What I do know is that Battlefield 6 is certainly an excellent entry in the series, righting the wrongs of 2042 and setting the series back on the right path.”

“Maybe one day we'll get our Levolution back, but for now, I think fans of the series should look forward to this one very much.”

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.