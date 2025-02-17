Featuring a gorgeous world to explore and several pathways to take your character along, there are numerous quests to complete with some featuring different choices.

During the An Untimely End quest, you'll have the option to kill Ygwulf or spare his life. Depending on which choice you make, it influences the final ending you receive.

So, should you kill Ygwulf or let him live? Keep on reading for all of the An Untimely End quest choices and how each choice impacts the rest of the game.

Should you kill Ygwulf in Avowed or not?

If you've reached An Untimely End, you'll hear from Ygwulf as the assassin explains the reasons behind committing the assassination.

It turns out he was attempting to bring justice to the citizens of Paradis following the actions of the Steel Garrote.

Alongside the explanation, he claims to have seen the Envoy in a dream where they both stand underneath the sign of Aedyr. The assassin takes the dream as a sign to kill players.

Ultimately, the decision to kill or spare Ygwulf in Avowed comes down to personal preference and the style of play you've chosen to adopt for your character.

If your character in Avowed is a law-abiding citizen, then sparing Ygwulf is the way to go. It's the right thing to do, after all. You also get your hands on adra and 625 Currency.

However, if you've embraced the dark side, you can obtain Blackwing Armour along with some useful materials, Currency, and adra.

What happens if you kill Ygwulf or not?

In total, there are three choices and outcomes based on whether you choose to let Ygwulf live or die.

If you confess to the Steel Garrote, Ygwulf is captured by the authorities and is executed for his actions. Garryck is also killed by rebel forces as an act of revenge.

Asking Ygwulf to take his people and leave results in the assassin and the rebels leaving without any casualties.

The third and final choice triggers a boss fight between you and Ygwulf. After defeating him, Garryck is killed by the rebels.

Each of the three choices impacts which Avowed ending you receive.

