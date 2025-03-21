So to see how far through you are, or just to check what missions you've missed, check out our list.

How many main missions are there in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

There are a total of 14 main missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

Here is a list of every chapter in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Arrival at Honnoji Making a Name Life in Iga World at War Pain and Promises Rebuilding An Eye for an Eye The World Goes Blind A New League The Hunt Continues Fall of the Shinbakufu Behind the Masks Unfinished Business Wounds that Remain

Full list of Assassin's Creed Shadows missions

Every chapter in Assassin's Creed shadows has a variety of missions to complete.

Here is a list of every mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Arrival at Honnoji

The Lord's Favor

Making a Name

Spirit of a Warrior

Flames of War

Life in Iga

Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki

World at War

The Onryo Samurai

Pain and Promises

Wake Up Call

An Unpayable Debt

From Spark to Flame

Rebuilding

Searching Sakai

Dress for Success

The Perfect Gift

The Tea Ceremony

Defensive Position

The Fatherless Monk

The Killing Field

Stolen Faith

Heads Will Roll

An Eye for an Eye

Friend of My Enemy

Belly of the Beast

Temple of the Horseman

The World Goes Blind

Lightning and Thunder

Mibuno Showdown

A New League

An Education

Nobutsana Sensei

Lady of Whispers

The Bad Brother

Missing Missive

Inside Help

The Twisted Tree

The Rising Tide

Lost Honor

Lords of Azuchi

An Evening in Otsu

Against the Koga-ryu

Showdown in Sakamoto

Requiem for Rokkaku

The Hunt Continues

A Talk with a Lady

A Prayer for Omi

The Price of Rice

Nagahama Black Powder

The Wheel Unmasked

The Rengakai

Losing Hand

The Scent of War

A Peculiar Guest

Spring and Fall

A Voice in Anger

Astray

Brothers in Arms

Of My Enemy

Broken Horn

Fall of the Shinbakufu

A Chance Encounter

The Lost Envoys

Restless Spirits

Temple Stories

Darkness Falls

Red Walls

Chef Hong

Smuggler's Gambit

Revenge

The Music

The Performer

The Peasant Who Would Be King

Wolves and Foxes

Secrets of the Blade

Topple the Traitor

Behind the Masks

The Man Behind the Mask

Unfinished Business

Omi Assassin Outpost

Iga Assassin Outpost

Yamato Assassin Outpost

Kii Assassin Outpost

The Meaning of the Blade

Dark Waves, Black Ships

The Path He Walks

Fighting for the Cause

The Silver Queen

A Promise

End of the Line

Wounds that Remain

N/A

Chapters 10 and 11 – The Hunt Continues and Fall of the Shinbakufu – have the most missions to complete, with a whopping 15 each.

Conversely, several chapters, particularly those near the beginning of the game, only have one mission to complete.

