Assassin's Creed Shadows missions list: All main story quests and how many to expect
To nobody's surprise, Assassin's Creed Shadows is a big game, and that means plenty of missions.
During your journey through feudal Japan, you'll take on a variety of missions split between multiple chapters.
So to see how far through you are, or just to check what missions you've missed, check out our list.
How many main missions are there in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
There are a total of 14 main missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Here is a list of every chapter in Assassin's Creed Shadows:
- Arrival at Honnoji
- Making a Name
- Life in Iga
- World at War
- Pain and Promises
- Rebuilding
- An Eye for an Eye
- The World Goes Blind
- A New League
- The Hunt Continues
- Fall of the Shinbakufu
- Behind the Masks
- Unfinished Business
- Wounds that Remain
Full list of Assassin's Creed Shadows missions
Every chapter in Assassin's Creed shadows has a variety of missions to complete.
Here is a list of every mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows:
Arrival at Honnoji
- The Lord's Favor
Making a Name
- Spirit of a Warrior
- Flames of War
Life in Iga
- Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki
World at War
- The Onryo Samurai
Pain and Promises
- Wake Up Call
- An Unpayable Debt
- From Spark to Flame
Rebuilding
- Searching Sakai
- Dress for Success
- The Perfect Gift
- The Tea Ceremony
- Defensive Position
- The Fatherless Monk
- The Killing Field
- Stolen Faith
- Heads Will Roll
An Eye for an Eye
- Friend of My Enemy
- Belly of the Beast
- Temple of the Horseman
The World Goes Blind
- Lightning and Thunder
- Mibuno Showdown
A New League
- An Education
- Nobutsana Sensei
- Lady of Whispers
- The Bad Brother
- Missing Missive
- Inside Help
- The Twisted Tree
- The Rising Tide
- Lost Honor
- Lords of Azuchi
- An Evening in Otsu
- Against the Koga-ryu
- Showdown in Sakamoto
- Requiem for Rokkaku
The Hunt Continues
- A Talk with a Lady
- A Prayer for Omi
- The Price of Rice
- Nagahama Black Powder
- The Wheel Unmasked
- The Rengakai
- Losing Hand
- The Scent of War
- A Peculiar Guest
- Spring and Fall
- A Voice in Anger
- Astray
- Brothers in Arms
- Of My Enemy
- Broken Horn
Fall of the Shinbakufu
- A Chance Encounter
- The Lost Envoys
- Restless Spirits
- Temple Stories
- Darkness Falls
- Red Walls
- Chef Hong
- Smuggler's Gambit
- Revenge
- The Music
- The Performer
- The Peasant Who Would Be King
- Wolves and Foxes
- Secrets of the Blade
- Topple the Traitor
Behind the Masks
- The Man Behind the Mask
Unfinished Business
- Omi Assassin Outpost
- Iga Assassin Outpost
- Yamato Assassin Outpost
- Kii Assassin Outpost
- The Meaning of the Blade
- Dark Waves, Black Ships
- The Path He Walks
- Fighting for the Cause
- The Silver Queen
- A Promise
- End of the Line
Wounds that Remain
- N/A
Chapters 10 and 11 – The Hunt Continues and Fall of the Shinbakufu – have the most missions to complete, with a whopping 15 each.
Conversely, several chapters, particularly those near the beginning of the game, only have one mission to complete.
