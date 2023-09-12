FromSoftware has confirmed that this update is targeted at all major platforms where the game is playable, so that's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam. It's noted that to play online, the 1.02 patch must be installed, so keep an eye on the bottom right-hand corner of the main menu to see what update is installed.

To break it down further, we've rounded up exactly what has changed in the latest update for Armored Core 6 as well as the full list of patch notes. Head below for more:

Known as patch 1.02, the update is focused on gameplay stability across the single-player component of the mech-based vehicular combat game. Alongside this, there are a number of balance adjustments specifically for early and mid-game levels to help with diversity when building.

The full mission list of Armored Core 6 has upwards of 50 tasks to complete, ranging from medium to reasonably high difficulty. These changes look to make the game more accessible. A balance adjustment for PvP mode is also in the works for a later date.

Naturally, there's a whole host of bug fixes. One addresses weapon damage in the "Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship" mission while another looks to fix certain animations and camera controls when playing online. An Xbox-only bug, where the game would enter offline mode and wouldn't be able to save if being in sleep mode, has also been remedied.

Full Armored Core 6 patch notes explained

The full list of the Armored Core 6 patch can now be found below, split into balance adjustments and general bug fixes. It's noted that to play online, the version 1.02 update must be installed.

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments:

MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time

LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time

RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time

DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly

