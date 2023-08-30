As the first new game in the series for almost a decade, it's no wonder why there are upwards of 50 missions to be completed.

To help better understand just how many chapters there are in Armored Core 6, we've rounded up every mission along with the extra missions needed to obtain 100 per cent completion. Head below to find out more.

How many Armored Core 6 missions are there?

Armored Core 6 flying mechs. Bandai Namco

There are a total of 59 missions split across five chapters in Armored Core 6, with three different endings available depending on the decisions you make along the way.

Not all of these missions can be unlocked the first time around, with 42 missions only available on your first play through.

Then, a further three can be accessed via New Game Plus and, finally, 14 more can be found in New Game Plus, offering a combined total of 17 additional missions.

A good way to know when you've unlocked all missions is when the "Stargazer" achievement is earned.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Armored Core 6 missions

Armored Core 6 is here. FromSoftware

The full list of Armored Core 6 missions can be found below. We've bolded any 'Decision Missions', so you know exactly when a choice needs to be made that will influence the story outcome and ending.

Chapter 1

Illegal Entry Destroy Artillery Installations Grid 135 Cleanup Destroy the Transport Helicopters Destroy the Tester AC Attack the Dam Complex Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship Operation Wallclimber Retrieve Combat Logs Investigate the BAWS Arsenal No.2 Attack the Watchpoint

Chapter 2

Infiltrate Grid 086 Eliminate the Doser Faction Ocean Crossing

Chapter 3

Steal the Survey Data Attack the Refueling Base Eliminate V VII Tunnel Sabotage Survey the Uninhabited Floating City Heavy Missile Launch Support Eliminate the Enforcement Squads/Destroy the Special Forces Craft Attack the Old Spaceport Eliminate "Honest" Brute Defend the Old Spaceport Historic Data Recovery Destroy the Ice Worm

Chapter 4

Underground Exploration – Depth 1 Underground Exploration – Depth 2 Underground Exploration – Depth 3 Intercept the Redguns /Ambush the Vespers Unknown Territory Survey Reach the Coral Convergence

Chapter 5

Escape Take the Uninhabited Floating City Intercept the Corporate/Eliminate "Cinder" Carla Breach the Karman Line/Destroy the Drive Block Shut down the Closure Satellites/Bring down the Xylem

New Game Plus missions

Attack the Dam Complex (Chapter 1) Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech (Chapter 3) Defend the Dam Complex (Chapter 3)

New Game Plus+ missions

Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship (Chapter 1) Prisoner Rescue (Chapter 1) Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection (Chapter 1) Attack the Watchpoint (Chapter 1) Stop the Secret Data Breach (Chapter 1) Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Chapter 3) Coral Export Denial (Chapter 4) Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (Chapter 4) Eliminate V III (Chapter 4) Unknown Territory Survey (Chapter 4) Reach the Coral Convergence (Chapter 4) MIA (Chapter 4) Regain Control of the Xylem (Chapter 5) Coral Release (Chapter 5)

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.