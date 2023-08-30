Armored Core 6 mission list: Full list of chapters & how many to expect
Here's how long you will be fighting mechs in FromSoftware's latest game.
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a substantial number of missions to complete over the course of its main story, so we've done the hard part and brought them all together in one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.
Developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, Armored Core 6 launched globally across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on 25th August 2023.
As the first new game in the series for almost a decade, it's no wonder why there are upwards of 50 missions to be completed.
To help better understand just how many chapters there are in Armored Core 6, we've rounded up every mission along with the extra missions needed to obtain 100 per cent completion. Head below to find out more.
How many Armored Core 6 missions are there?
There are a total of 59 missions split across five chapters in Armored Core 6, with three different endings available depending on the decisions you make along the way.
Not all of these missions can be unlocked the first time around, with 42 missions only available on your first play through.
Then, a further three can be accessed via New Game Plus and, finally, 14 more can be found in New Game Plus, offering a combined total of 17 additional missions.
A good way to know when you've unlocked all missions is when the "Stargazer" achievement is earned.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Armored Core 6 missions
The full list of Armored Core 6 missions can be found below. We've bolded any 'Decision Missions', so you know exactly when a choice needs to be made that will influence the story outcome and ending.
Chapter 1
- Illegal Entry
- Destroy Artillery Installations
- Grid 135 Cleanup
- Destroy the Transport Helicopters
- Destroy the Tester AC
- Attack the Dam Complex
- Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship
- Operation Wallclimber
- Retrieve Combat Logs
- Investigate the BAWS Arsenal No.2
- Attack the Watchpoint
Chapter 2
- Infiltrate Grid 086
- Eliminate the Doser Faction
- Ocean Crossing
Chapter 3
- Steal the Survey Data
- Attack the Refueling Base
- Eliminate V VII
- Tunnel Sabotage
- Survey the Uninhabited Floating City
- Heavy Missile Launch Support
- Eliminate the Enforcement Squads/Destroy the Special Forces Craft
- Attack the Old Spaceport
- Eliminate "Honest" Brute
- Defend the Old Spaceport
- Historic Data Recovery
- Destroy the Ice Worm
Chapter 4
- Underground Exploration – Depth 1
- Underground Exploration – Depth 2
- Underground Exploration – Depth 3
- Intercept the Redguns /Ambush the Vespers
- Unknown Territory Survey
- Reach the Coral Convergence
Chapter 5
- Escape
- Take the Uninhabited Floating City
- Intercept the Corporate/Eliminate "Cinder" Carla
- Breach the Karman Line/Destroy the Drive Block
- Shut down the Closure Satellites/Bring down the Xylem
New Game Plus missions
- Attack the Dam Complex (Chapter 1)
- Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech (Chapter 3)
- Defend the Dam Complex (Chapter 3)
New Game Plus+ missions
- Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship (Chapter 1)
- Prisoner Rescue (Chapter 1)
- Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection (Chapter 1)
- Attack the Watchpoint (Chapter 1)
- Stop the Secret Data Breach (Chapter 1)
- Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Chapter 3)
- Coral Export Denial (Chapter 4)
- Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (Chapter 4)
- Eliminate V III (Chapter 4)
- Unknown Territory Survey (Chapter 4)
- Reach the Coral Convergence (Chapter 4)
- MIA (Chapter 4)
- Regain Control of the Xylem (Chapter 5)
- Coral Release (Chapter 5)
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.