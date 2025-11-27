ARC Raiders Update 1.4.0: What changes in the patch notes?

Embark Studios is still hard at work polishing up ARC Raiders, and with Update 1.4.0 releasing today, there's no slowing down.

Ad

Today's update brings us a bunch of bug fixes that have been plaguing players over the last week or so, so if you're been having any issues yourself, or perhaps have been making use of an exploit or two, then this patch is one you're going to want to pay extra attention to.

So, what has changed in the ARC Raiders patch notes today? Here's the full rundown of Update 1.4.0.

ARC Raiders Update 1.4.0 is entirely focused on content and bug fixes, with a few hotfixes dropping to sort out some recent exploits.

Here are the full ARC Raiders Update 1.4.0 patch notes:

Exploit mitigation mechanisms have been added for all locked rooms across all maps.

Fixed the gun exploit that allowed you to shoot quicker than intended by swapping to a quick use item and back.

The exterior access to Spaceport's Control Tower locked room has been blocked off.

Fixed the issue that sometimes caused low resolution textures in the Main Menu.

Fixed players being able to push each other by jumping on each other's backs.

Fixed lighting artifacts that would sometimes occur upon entering maps.

Raider Voice now correctly respects the selected voice option after restarting the game.

If you're already in the game, be sure to quit when you can to download the latest patch via your Steam client or Xbox/PlayStation console.

Players can expect the next patch to release in a week's time, with Update 1.5.0 delivering even more bug fixes, and hopefully some new content for those players who have already hit the max level.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.