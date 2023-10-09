Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

They’re becoming something of an industry standar, but not every game has one (hence why you’re here after looking it up).

Read on, then, to find out if AC Mirage has New Game Plus or not - and to see what you can do after completing the story and seeing its ending.

Does AC Mirage have New Game Plus?

No. AC Mirage does not have a New Game Plus mode. As of the game’s launch, there is no New Game Plus offering in the latest Assassin’s Creed title.

With it becoming something of an industry standard, it may come as a bit of a surprise that there isn’t a New Game Plus mode in AC Mirage.

Not every game offers New Game Plus, however, and there was never one made available for AC Valhalla, despite Odyssey having the mode.

Just because there is no New Game Plus at launch, though, doesn’t mean there never will be.

Will AC Mirage ever get New Game Plus?

There are currently no known plans for an Assassin’s Creed Mirage New Game Plus mode. Ubisoft is remaining quiet on the subject.

Given that there was no New Game Plus mode in Valhalla, though, it’s unlikely (but not entirely out of the question) that Mirage will receive one at some point in the future.

We will, of course, update this page should Ubisoft detail an incoming New Game Plus mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage at any point.

What can you do after the ending in AC Mirage?

After completing the main story missions and seeing the game’s ending, you can carry on playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

You will be put back into the open-world Baghdad shortly before the ending of the game, and are allowed to mop up anything you missed at first.

Once you have completed AC Mirage, you can go back and finish up any side quests you missed, including the Tales of Baghdad and Contract Missions.

Going back and completing every side quest will help ensure you see everything the game has to offer and add to that overall completion percentage.

Completionists will also be pleased to learn that you can go back and find any of the remaining hidden collectibles after finishing the game’s story.

If you’re looking to do 100 per cent of the game and see absolutely everything (and earn all of its achievements/trophies), you can do all of that after completing its main story and witnessing its ending.

While it isn’t quite a New Game Plus, there should still be plenty to do in AC Mirage after the credits roll.

