Why is Garmin down? Server outage hits Connect – how long it could be out for

Having trouble with your Garmin watch syncing? It’s not just you. Garmin experienced a major server outage across Garmin Connect that is rumoured to be caused by a ransomware attack.

The outage began Thursday morning but is expected to continue across all services for a few days meaning your Garmin Connect mobile apps, website and Garmin.com are all impacted.

The outage has also affected the call centres meaning the company can’t take calls, receive emails or online chats.

Garmin has a server maintenance window planned too, which means the services will remain down.

The incident was quickly noticed by users who shared their issues online – most use the Garmin Connect service to sync data about running and bike rides to the servers.

Why is Garmin connect down?

Looking at Garmin employee social feeds it looks like the outage could have been caused by a ransomware attack called WasterLocker, according to ZDNet. This hasn’t been verified yet.

Garmin has not confirmed the attack was due to ransomware and released a statement on Twitter. “We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time. This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience.”

How long is Garmin out for?

There was already plans for Garmin server maintenance across the network from 24th July to 25th July too so it is safe to assume Garmin Connect will be down this week. If that’s the case then you can expect Garmin Connect to be back up by Sunday, but don’t hold us to that. You can also check the Garmin Connect status website for updates.

What can I do when Garmin isn’t syncing?

There’s nothing you can do right now. It’s likely your stored data will return once the Garmin Connect service is back up and running.

Garmin connect to Strava

If you need any activities urgently to upload you can connect the Garmin device to the computer download your .fit file and upload this manually to another service. You can use Strava for that, which cyclists may be familiar with.