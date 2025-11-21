The nights are getting longer, the coats are getting cosier and there's magic in the air – Christmas is fast approaching once again.

With all the joy that the festive season brings, there's also that little bit of stress when it comes to buying presents. Whether you're buying for your parents, your partner or your work Secret Santa that you really don't know that well, you're sure to want to bring a smile to their face.

We've rounded up some of the best LEGO® Christmas gifts to brighten up anyone's festive seasons. From bookish LEGO sets to gaming LEGO sets, these models cater to a range of preferences and ages.

Plus we've also thrown in some other gift ideas to make sure all our bases are covered. Happy shopping, and merry Christmas!

Best LEGO® gifts at a glance

Best for adults

Best for book lovers

Best for gamers

Best for kids:

What LEGO gifts should I buy this Christmas?

Battle Bus

Battle Bus. LEGO

With LEGO Fortnite sets, it's time to bring the fun offline. With this set, gamers can construct their own Fortnite bus with rolling wheels and a removable roof, and the instantly recognisable hot-air balloon.

This Battle Bus set comes with nine LEGO Fortnite minifigures, as well as Grappler, Pickaxes and Slap Juice.

Buy Battle Bus for £89.99 at LEGO

Blathers's Museum Collection

Blathers's Museum Collection LEGO

This one's for the younger Animal Crossing fans. Whether you want to dig for fossils, catch fish for the aquarium or just hang out with Blathers and Lily, you can do just that with the Blather's Museum Collection LEGO set.

This 543-piece LEGO set is ideal for encouraging creative play, especially among kids with a passion for animals and gaming.

Buy Blathers's Museum Collection for £74.99 at LEGO

Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration

Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration. LEGO

Don't worry, we haven't forgotten about the Minecraft fans! In this set, baby zombie, fox, cat, llama, and Creeper have gathered to celebrate Baby Pig's birthday, complete with cake.

There are plenty of surprises in store, including the moveable characters and the secret gunpowder inside the Creeper's head.

Buy Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration for £17.99 at LEGO

Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

Shelby Cobra 427 SC. LEGO

If your Secret Santa is more into classic cars than gaming, we've got you covered too. The Shelby Cobra 427 S/C LEGO Icons model honours the legendary 1960s sports car designed by Carroll Shelby.

From sleek blue bodywork to authentic interiors, this set is packed full of accurate details that are sure to delight any classic car fans.

Buy Shelby Cobra 427 S/C for £139.99 at LEGO

Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex

Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex. LEGO

The Tyrannosaurus rex LEGO model isn't any old dinosaur; in fact, it's modelled after the replica featured in Jurassic Park. To honour this, it comes with a Jurassic Park plaque and Dr Ellie Sattler & Dr Alan Grant minifigures.

The model stands at over 35cm and even boasts a moveable jaw, allowing you to reveal its teeth.

Buy Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex for £219.99 at LEGO

Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook

Sherlock Holmes Book Nook. LEGO

A book nook is a must-have in any reader's library. If you have any die-hard Arthur Conan Doyle fans in your life, then this is the ideal Christmas gift for them.

The Sherlock Holmes Book Nook offers a detailed glance into Victorian-era Baker Street and can open out to create a detailed centrepiece.

Buy Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook for £109.99 at LEGO

Star Trek: USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D™

Star Trek USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D™. LEGO

This is the first ever LEGO Star Trek set, so saying that we're excited about it is an understatement.

With nine minifigures, a detachable command saucer, an opening shuttlebay, two mini shuttlepods and a free gift, this is the ultimate Christmas gift for Trekkies.

Buy Star Trek: USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ for £349.99 at LEGO

Race Across the World: The Experience in London for Four

Race Across the World. Virgin Experience Days

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're big fans of experience gifts, including Race Across the World: The Experience.

This challenge will see you take to the streets of London, where you'll navigate landmarks and hidden gems to solve puzzles and complete tasks and challenges.

Buy Race Across the World: The Experience in London for Four for £158 at Virgin Experience Days

Kindle

Kindle. Amazon

If your bookworm friend hasn't yet joined the e-reader hype train, this Christmas might be the perfect time. The latest Kindle model is glare-free, the lightest model yet, and boasts faster page turns, an adjustable front light and long battery life.

Plus, we love this Matcha colourway!

Buy Kindle for £104.99 at Amazon

The Traitors Official Board Game

The Traitors Official Board Game. John Lewis

We all have that one friend or family members who was obsessed with The Traitors, so here's how you can make them happy this Christmas.

The Traitors Official Board Game allows you to go on missions to earn gold for the prize fund as either a Traitor or a Faithful... eh, we're sure you know the rules by now!

Buy The Traitors Official Board Game for £19.99 at John Lewis