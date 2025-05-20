Not only is it a fun and unique gift, a LEGO© set is also a bonding opportunity if the two of you decide to build it together.

You can even find a set that draws inspiration from his favourite hobbies, whether that's F1, gaming or something different altogether.

It doesn't matter if they're young at heart or would prefer to dive into a more technical adult building challenge, there are plenty of LEGO© sets perfect for all types of people this Father's Day.

To help you save time trawling through pages of LEGO© products trying to decide, we've put together the ultimate round-up of the best LEGO© gifts for dads can get this Father's Day, as well as some other Father's Day presents.

From Star Wars enthusiasts to history lovers, there truly is something here for everyone.

Best Father’s Day gift ideas to buy in 2025

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship. LEGO

If your dad is a fan of Star Wars, then what's a more ideal present that a father and son LEGO© set? This model features minifigures of bounty hunter Jango Fett and son Boba, along with their Firespray-Class Starship.

It's a mindful building project, with plenty of hidden details sure to delight any Star Wars fan.

Buy Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship for £259.99 at LEGO©

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle LEGO

Thee Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle has been released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens. It's built for display and comes with its own nameplate, as well as plenty of authentic details true to the film, and adjustable wings.

Buy Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle for £59.99 at LEGO©

Fountain Garden

Fountain Garden LEGO

Is your dad a plant lover? If so, he's also sure to be a LEGO© Fountain Garden lover. This is a relaxing and mindful build with a reconfigurable garden display and beautiful detailing.

The set sits under the Gardens of the World collection, which captures the beauty and diversity of outdoor architecture.

Buy Fountain Garden for £89.99 at LEGO©

Tuxedo Cat

Tuxedo Cat LEGO

The LEGO© Tuxedo Cat is a collectible set for anyone who loves animals, nature and design. Whether your dad owns an iconic tuxedo cat or he's just a fan (who could blame him?), this set is perfect, thanks to its playful poses, and changeable expressions and eye colours.

Buy Tuxedo Cat for £89.99 at LEGO©

Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine

Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine. LEGO

If you're searching for a Father's Day gift for lovers of history, innovation and aviation enthusiasts, then you're in luck. The Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine set is an authentic replica of da Vinci's original design, with flappable wings driven by a visible interplay of string, hinges and pulleys.

It comes with a display stand and a minifigure of Leonardo da Vinci himself, making it a great display centrepiece.

Buy Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine for £54.99 at LEGO©

Marvel Logo & Minifigures

Marvel Logo & Minifigures. LEGO

We couldn't put together this list without including something from the Marvel Universe. This set includes the iconic Marvel logo, as well as five minifigures: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk.

On top of the logo, you'll find three buttons which you can use to launch three of the minifigures out of the logo and into view.

Buy Marvel Logo & Minifigures for £89.99 at LEGO©

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car. LEGO

F1 fans are going to love this Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car LEGO© set, which allows them to display their passion for a legendary team.

From an adjustable spoiler to new printed tyres, a two-speed gearbox, push-and-pull rod suspension and more, there's no detail missed when it comes to this model.

Buy Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car £199.99 at LEGO©

Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi

Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi. LEGO

This nostalgic display piece is perfect for any dads who were fans of Super Mario World™, back in the day. This set is modelled on the original Super Mario World, first released in 1990, and is a great way to generate some nostalgia.

The set can also be paired with other characters like Luigi or Peach (sold separately) for digital reactions.

Buy Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi for £114.99 at LEGO©

Emirates Stadium Tour and Camden Town Brewery Tour and Tasting for Two Adults

Emirates stadium. Virgin Experience Days

The Venn diagram of dads, beer lovers and Arsenal fans is pretty much a circle – so why not hit all of your dad's big interests with a tour of both the Emirates Stadium and the Camden Town Brewery?

Start your day off with a self-guided tour around Emirates Stadium, where you'll also have access to the Arsenal Museum, before heading off to the Camden Town Brewery to get a peek behind the curtain of how one of London's favourite beers is made.

Buy Emirates Stadium Tour and Camden Town Brewery Tour and Tasting for Two Adults for £120 at Virgin Experience Days

Mini Massage Cushion

Mini Massage Cushion. JD Williams

Unfortunately, a bad back is part of getting older, so why not help your dad out by gifting him this mini massage cushion from JD Williams? It's perfect for relaxing your tired muscles after a long day.

