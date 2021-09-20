What time will iOS 15 be released in the UK? Here’s how to download it
iOS 15 is available to download for free, so here's a full breakdown of the new iPhone software and what Apple handsets are compatible.
Published:
Apple’s next big software update, iOS 15, is releasing today, 20th September – here’s how you can download it and access the new iPhone features.
The launch date of the software update was confirmed on 14th September during an Apple event that was used to showcase the iPhone 13 family, Apple Watch Series 7 and two new tablets, the iPad Mini (6th generation) and iPad (9th generation).
It will debut new FaceTime capabilities, changes to how notifications are displayed and add new features into apps including Maps, Safari, Health and more.
Alongside iOS 15, Apple is simultaneously releasing iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 – upgrades that were unveiled during its WWDC event in June.
During its busy September event, Apple confirmed the iPhone 13 features, specs and colours, as well as the iPad Mini 6 release date. But the Apple Watch 7 release date was left a mystery, with only autumn being given as a rough window.
The iPhone 13 pre-orders went live on 19th September, and there were some great iPhone 13 deals on offer. The four new handsets will go on sale on Friday, 24th September, so buyer’s don’t have long to wait. The iPhone 13s come with iOS 15 pre-installed, but any prior models, like the iPhone 12, will need an update.
So here’s a breakdown of how to access the iOS 15 software update, what new features you can expect on your iPhone and the full range of compatible devices.
Jump to:
Apple iOS 15 release date and time
Apple said iOS 15 would be available as a free software update starting on Monday, 20th September – but did not reveal the specific time it would go live.
Based on earlier iOS releases, it’s expected that the download will become available in the UK at around 6 p.m. As reported by MacRumors, Apple frequently pushes out new software around 10 a.m. Pacific Time, so that gives the rough time of release.
Apple iOS 15 download: top new features
iOS 15 will debut SharePlay – which lets you stream movies and TV shows, listen to music or share your iPhone’s screen while on a FaceTime call – alongside a “Focus” mode that lets you minimise distractions by limiting app notifications and letting you set a status, so your contacts are informed in real-time if you are set to busy.
FaceTime calls will now have spatial audio, which makes voices sound like they are actually coming from the direction the person is on the screen. In theory, this makes video calls more like a natural conversation as it’s more like talking in person.
How notifications are shown on the iPhone has been given an overhaul. Photos of the sender will now appear, and app icons have been made larger, while users now have the ability to get a collection of notifications delivered as a single package at their chosen time of day. There are also better options for muting and silencing.
In iOS 15, the Maps app has more detail than ever – showing 3D landmarks and more detail about road traffic, markings and augmented reality walking routes – while Safari has a new bottom bar to make it easier to scroll between open tabs, the ability to let you surf the web using voice commands and a customisable start page.
Live Text has been enhanced in the update, letting you extract words from images on the web or being viewed via the Camera app, and it can now translate into seven languages: English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Spanish.
You can see the full list of new iOS 15 features on the official Apple website.
iOS 15: what iPhones are compatible?
The new iPhones – the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max – will all come with iOS 15 pre-installed, but others are fully compatible:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Thinking of upgrading? Read iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 comparison.
How to download the iOS 15 update
Once iOS 15 goes live, you may get a prompt that an update is available. If so, tap that notification to install immediately. Alternatively, you can choose to install it later in the night, which means it will go onto your device overnight if the phone is charging.
If you don’t get a notification, plug your iPhone into a power source and connect to the internet. Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now.
The same step-by-step process applies to iPads.
iOS software is downloaded wirelessly, but if the update is not showing up you can download the update from Apple and install it manually via your computer.
It’s advised to turn on automatic updates, which means your iPhone will be able to update at night while it’s charging. To use this, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Automatic Updates, and then turn on Download iOS Updates.
