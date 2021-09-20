What time will iOS 15 be released in the UK? Here’s how to download it

Apple’s next big software update, iOS 15, is releasing today, 20th September – here’s how you can download it and access the new iPhone features.

Advertisement

The launch date of the software update was confirmed on 14th September during an Apple event that was used to showcase the iPhone 13 family, Apple Watch Series 7 and two new tablets, the iPad Mini (6th generation) and iPad (9th generation).

It will debut new FaceTime capabilities, changes to how notifications are displayed and add new features into apps including Maps, Safari, Health and more.

Alongside iOS 15, Apple is simultaneously releasing iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 – upgrades that were unveiled during its WWDC event in June.

During its busy September event, Apple confirmed the iPhone 13 features, specs and colours, as well as the iPad Mini 6 release date. But the Apple Watch 7 release date was left a mystery, with only autumn being given as a rough window.

The iPhone 13 pre-orders went live on 19th September, and there were some great iPhone 13 deals on offer. The four new handsets will go on sale on Friday, 24th September, so buyer’s don’t have long to wait. The iPhone 13s come with iOS 15 pre-installed, but any prior models, like the iPhone 12, will need an update.

So here’s a breakdown of how to access the iOS 15 software update, what new features you can expect on your iPhone and the full range of compatible devices.

Jump to:

Apple iOS 15 release date and time

Apple said iOS 15 would be available as a free software update starting on Monday, 20th September – but did not reveal the specific time it would go live.

Based on earlier iOS releases, it’s expected that the download will become available in the UK at around 6 p.m. As reported by MacRumors, Apple frequently pushes out new software around 10 a.m. Pacific Time, so that gives the rough time of release.

Apple iOS 15 download: top new features

iOS 15 will debut SharePlay – which lets you stream movies and TV shows, listen to music or share your iPhone’s screen while on a FaceTime call – alongside a “Focus” mode that lets you minimise distractions by limiting app notifications and letting you set a status, so your contacts are informed in real-time if you are set to busy.

FaceTime calls will now have spatial audio, which makes voices sound like they are actually coming from the direction the person is on the screen. In theory, this makes video calls more like a natural conversation as it’s more like talking in person.

How notifications are shown on the iPhone has been given an overhaul. Photos of the sender will now appear, and app icons have been made larger, while users now have the ability to get a collection of notifications delivered as a single package at their chosen time of day. There are also better options for muting and silencing.

In iOS 15, the Maps app has more detail than ever – showing 3D landmarks and more detail about road traffic, markings and augmented reality walking routes – while Safari has a new bottom bar to make it easier to scroll between open tabs, the ability to let you surf the web using voice commands and a customisable start page.

Live Text has been enhanced in the update, letting you extract words from images on the web or being viewed via the Camera app, and it can now translate into seven languages: English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

You can see the full list of new iOS 15 features on the official Apple website.

Apple

iOS 15: what iPhones are compatible?

The new iPhones – the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max – will all come with iOS 15 pre-installed, but others are fully compatible:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Thinking of upgrading? Read iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 comparison.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How to download the iOS 15 update

Once iOS 15 goes live, you may get a prompt that an update is available. If so, tap that notification to install immediately. Alternatively, you can choose to install it later in the night, which means it will go onto your device overnight if the phone is charging.

If you don’t get a notification, plug your iPhone into a power source and connect to the internet. Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now.

The same step-by-step process applies to iPads.

iOS software is downloaded wirelessly, but if the update is not showing up you can download the update from Apple and install it manually via your computer.

It’s advised to turn on automatic updates, which means your iPhone will be able to update at night while it’s charging. To use this, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Automatic Updates, and then turn on Download iOS Updates.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Want an Apple device but not sure which to buy? Read our best iPhone guide and don’t miss our in-depth iPhone 12 review.