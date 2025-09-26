Questions?
If you have purchased or received a one-time gift subscription, then your subscription will automatically stop at the end of that time period. The gift recipient will receive an email with options to renew their subscription or set up a new one.
If the subscription is auto-renewing then the person who purchased it will need to manage this using the subscription options in your My Account area.
If the gift subscription includes a print magazine then you can choose a date in the future for them to start receiving deliveries.For Digital access, the gift recipient will receive an email with instructions of how to access premium content via the website or app.
If the gift subscription includes a print magazine, then you will need to provide their name and address for delivery.
You will also need to provide their email address to enable them to unlock digital access.