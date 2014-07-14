Travel quiz: name that capital city
Think you're a well-travelled geography buff? See if you can name all ten places just from a snap of each city...
Test your knowledge of the world's capital cities, all you have to do is name the capital city, then click the reveal button to see if you got it right. Good luck!
A. Kuala Lumpur
B. Seoul
C. Beijing
Tiananmen square – Beijing
A. Muscat
B. Riyadh
C. Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi
A. Tokyo
B. Berlin
C. Singapore
Singapore
A. Beirut
B. San Marino
C. Kingston
Pigeon Rock – Beiruit
A. New Delhi
B. Bangkok
C. Phnom Penh
Khaosan Road – Bangkok
A. Rome
B. Paris
C. Vienna
Arc de Triomphe – Paris
A. Helsinki
B. Reykjavik
C. Oslo
Reykjavik
A. Edinburgh
B. Brussels
C. London
Tower of London – London
A. Kathmandu
B. Hanoi
C. Jakarta
Durbar Square – Kathmandu
A. Athens
B. Rome
C. Palermo
Parthenon – Athens
