Test your knowledge of the world's capital cities, all you have to do is name the capital city, then click the reveal button to see if you got it right. Good luck!

Advertisement

A. Kuala Lumpur

B. Seoul

C. Beijing

Tiananmen square – Beijing

More like this

REVEAL

A. Muscat

B. Riyadh

C. Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi

REVEAL

A. Tokyo

B. Berlin

C. Singapore

Singapore

REVEAL

A. Beirut

B. San Marino

C. Kingston

Pigeon Rock – Beiruit

REVEAL

A. New Delhi

B. Bangkok

C. Phnom Penh

Khaosan Road – Bangkok

REVEAL

A. Rome

B. Paris

C. Vienna

Arc de Triomphe – Paris

REVEAL

A. Helsinki

B. Reykjavik

C. Oslo

Reykjavik

REVEAL

A. Edinburgh

B. Brussels

C. London

Tower of London – London

REVEAL

A. Kathmandu

B. Hanoi

C. Jakarta

Durbar Square – Kathmandu

REVEAL

A. Athens

B. Rome

C. Palermo

Parthenon – Athens

REVEAL

Advertisement

Images courtesy of Ronnie Macdonald, Thomas Grandin, Wiki Commons and Alamy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement