You'll meet our expert editors coming to you from some very famous locations and they'll have some tough trivia to test your knowledge.

And if that's not enough, we've got some very special celebrity guests with some questions based on characters they've played or shows they've been in.

Keep your eyes peeled to our social media accounts for tantalising teasers on who will pop up, but we can reveal there's some famous faces from across the world of drama, comedy, soaps, sport and there will even be a surprise appearance from a Time Lord...

More like this

All you need to do is grab your teams, grab your snacks, and press play when it hits 7pm and we'll guide you through our exciting quiz.

Advertisement

Good luck! Make sure to tweet your scores and your pictures from the night to us using #RadioTimesBigTVQuiz.