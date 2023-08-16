Make it crystal clear

It’s almost impossible to lose yourself in a movie or series when the picture and sound quality aren’t up to scratch, so it’s important to go for a TV that delivers on both fronts. Boasting pixel-perfect 4K HDR, Sky Glass’s exceptionally detailed picture will help you feel like you’re really there. Plus, it comes with six speakers built in with Dolby Atmos® for a truly spine-tingling experience. It really is the best TV for movies!

Save time searching

With so many streaming services now available, finding something to watch can be seriously time-consuming. Instead, you can ask Sky Glass to find your favourite flick in a flash using the voice control function. Better still, the Playlist feature allows you to save your favourite movie to watch later, so when you’re sat down with your popcorn, you can do away with endless scrolling and dive straight in.

Never miss a thing

Picture the scene: you’ve poured yourself a drink, dimmed the lights, settled into the sofa, and are finally ready to enjoy that show you’ve been eyeing – only to realise it started 20 minutes ago. While being able to pause, rewind and restart on demand TV is nothing new, Sky Glass extends the privilege to live TV too, so you’ll never have to miss a moment again.

Make your set-up seamless

It’s usually the case that more mod cons also mean more wires. One of the benefits of Sky Glass is that everything is built in, meaning no need for messy wires and a cluttered living room set up. With six speakers built in and no dish or box needed, the mess of extra soundbars and tangled wires beneath your TV will be a thing of the past. Sounds good, right?

Add an extra special touch

If you want to keep the good times going long after your film has ended, Sky has introduced the all-new Sky Live, an interactive camera that brings gaming, as well as workouts and connectivity, exclusive to your Sky Glass smart TV.

More like this

Advertisement

Find out more about Sky Glass and how it can transform your viewing experience.