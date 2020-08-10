What happened to Married at First Sight’s Tracey and Dean? From his alleged affair to her shock new romance

Season five of Married at First Sight Australia is airing now on E4, with 11 new couples looking for love.

The eccentric reality series follows a panel of experts who match singletons based purely on the information given to them.

One of the couples on the show is Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells, who seemed to hit it off from the minute they met. However, things became a little tense when Trace revealed she had an eight-year-old daughter, and Dean later did her dirty.

As the 2018 series continues, we take a look at their love story and whether they’re still together now.

What happened to Tracey and Dean?

As soon as they met each other, it was clear there was a lot of physical chemistry between executive creative director Dean, 41, and marketing consultant Tracey, 36.

He’d been pretty open with the experts about the type of woman he liked – a brunette, who dressed nicely and made herself up.

And Tracey ticked those boxes perfectly, admitting in her VT she’d undergone a full makeover after having her daughter Grace, including breast augmentation and Botox injections.

Despite their instant connection, however, the pair decided not to go through with things at the final stage of the experiment and split.

It was Trace was who pulled the plug on their romance after learning that Dean had kissed their co-star Davina Rankin.

The mum-of-one couldn’t trust her “groom” to remain faithful following his affair and decided to put an end to things.

Dean has since said the affair was “fake”, saying: “I was on the highest rating TV show in Australian history, and it somehow ridiculously seemed to be about me and some fake little affair.”

He added to Who.com: “I wasn’t actually asked to do those things, but you’re stuck in a room with producers and camera crews, and they basically don’t leave you alone until you do something interesting,”

During the early stages of their romance, things had become rocky between Dean and Tracey.

On their wedding night in particular, Tracey was apprehensive about telling Dean she had a daughter from a previous relationship, however, his best friend Liam insisted on him finding out.

She managed to get there first and told him, but it did kind of throw a little spanner in the works for them, with Dean not sure on how to deal with this information.

Where are the couple now?

Despite their split, it seems the pair remain amicable and they’ve left put the past behind them.

Dean – who took part on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year – recently revealed they’d been texting.

He said: “I got some really nice messages from Tracey today. We still keep in touch. She is really supportive,” he said back in February.

Where is Tracey now?

During a break from the show, Tracey got close to fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen.

They announced their relationship at the finale, shocking many including Dean.

However, things didn’t last between them and Tracey began dating her ex Patrick Kedemos. This relationship lasted a couple of months before she reunited with her current partner, Nathan ‘Nate’ Constable.

Speaking of love after the show, she previously said: “After everything I’ve been through with MAFS, it seems true love always finds its way back into our lives… I’ve had a few detours but I now know where my heart always belonged. If two people are meant to be together then they will always find a way!”

Where is Dean now?

Judging by his Instagram feed, it doesn’t look like there’s currently a special lady in Dean’s life.

However, his reality TV career seems to be booming. In February, he appeared on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars, however, he was eliminated first with his pro dance partner Alexandra Vladimirov.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 starts on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.