It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies: “A lot of it is based on myself and people I know”

Channel 4 drama series It’s A Sin is set during the 1980s, and charts the AIDS crisis and its impact on three young gay men who all move to London and rent a flat they nickname “The Pink Palace”.

Russell T Davies penned the script, and the screenwriter recently revealed that many of the characters and their dialogue were inspired by a real-life group of friends – so much so that he kept the name of the London flat they all shared, The Pink Palace.

Speaking at a press Q&A, Davies confirmed that much of the series was autobiographical, or else based on people he knew. “It’s a lot, yeah – a lot of it is based on myself, people I know, and stories of people,” he said.

He added that the drama series mirrors his own life, as he was also 18-years-old in 1981, just like the three main characters in It’s A Sin.

“This series fits my life literally. I was 18 in 1981, [and] I went to university. A lot of my friends went to live in London, all my gay friends all went to London, and they moved into a big flat in Hampstead I think it was, and they called it the Pink Palace.

“So this is quite literally, a lot of the dialogue has got their jokes and their rhythms and stuff like that. There will be a few friends who I haven’t seen for years who’ll be watching it going, ‘This is slightly familiar. I lived in the Pink Palace once.’

“Some of them, of course, are no longer with us, they passed away because HIV came along and claimed a lot of their lives. So it’s nice to pay testament, it’s nice to remember them, I’m very lucky in my job that I can do this.”

Asked if the character of Welsh teenager Colin was based on his younger self, Davies said: “I mean, Colin’s Welsh, so it’s obvious [there’s a similarity], but actually he was [based on] someone I went out with in the ’90s who trained to be a tailor and went to New York to fit lords and ladies who lived in New York, with their suits and gowns, so actually that was based on someone else. A man called John. Beautiful man.”

It's A Sin will premiere Friday 22nd January 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4. All five episodes will be available to stream on All4 after that.