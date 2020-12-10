Staged teaser sees Michael Sheen planning “slow and decisive revenge” as season 2 release date confirmed

The second season of Staged finally has a confirmed release date, with the BBC announcing the next instalment of episodes will be arriving at the start of January.

The first episode will air on 4th January and will see Michael Sheen and David Tennant reunited (virtually) once again, as they reprise their roles as exaggerated versions of themselves.

In a hilarious new teaser, the pair are seen discussing being replaced by other actors.

???? They're coming back! @michaelsheen and #DavidTennant will get 2021 off to a cracking start when #Staged returns on Monday 4 January at 9.45pm. pic.twitter.com/7wHlWRb29v — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 10, 2020

“Has this ever happened to you before?” David asks, to which Michael replies: “Once.”

“You got recast?”

“I did.”

But when the former Doctor Who star quizzes his colleague on who he was bumped in favour of, his friend remains curiously coy.

“But you know?” David presses, as Michael nods: “I know.”

It transpires that the reason he doesn’t want to go into details is because he’s planning “doing something about it”, much to David’s bemusement.

“Can you keep a secret?” Michael asks.

“Evidently.”

“I am befriending him slowly and methodically, engineering ways for us to work together, insinuating my way into his life, the better to exact my slow and decisive revenge,” the Quiz star reveals, a statement met, understandably, by a baffled silence from his co-star.

In addition to David and Michael, Staged season two will see the return of their respective partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg as well as Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans.

In addition to David and Michael, Staged season two will see the return of their respective partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg as well as Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans.

A new addition to the Staged cast comes in the form of Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, who plays the assistant to their American agent.

The BBC’s synopsis reads: “The new series sees the pair attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.

“The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open. Moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold. The tantalising prospect of comfort kept at bay.”

Staged season two starts Monday 4th January at 9:45pm on BBC One.