When is A Teacher on BBC Two? Cast, trailer, plot and more

2021 looks set to be another great year for TV drama, and one of the first series to air in the new year will be A Teacher – a US import that will be showing on BBC Two.

The miniseries stars House of Cards star Kate Mara as an English teacher who begins an affair with an 18-year-old pupil, and debuted across the Atlantic to favourable reviews in November.

Read on for everything you need to know about A Teacher, including plot details, cast information and when you can watch it on BBC Two.

When is A Teacher showing on BBC Two?

The miniseries will debut on BBC Two on Sunday 3rd January 2021, with the first two 25 minute episodes airing back to back from 10pm.

The remaining episodes will follow throughout the rest of the week, with double bills every day at 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and the final two episodes airing from the slightly earlier time of 9:45pm on Thursday 7th January.

What is A Teacher about?

The synopsis provided by the BBC for the miniseries reads: “An abuse of power that will scar their lives forever. A high school teacher starts a sexual affair with her pupil, tearing their futures apart.”

Kate Mara stars as Claire Wilson, the English teacher who begins the affair with 18-year-old Eric Walker, with the series going on to explore the complexities and consequences of the affair.

The series is adapted by Hannah Fiddell from her 2013 film of the same name, which starred Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain in the lead roles.

A Teacher cast

BBC Two

House of Cards star Kate Mara leads the A Teacher cast as the eponymous teacher, Claire Wilson, while her 18-year-old pupil and love interest Eric is played by Nick Robinson, who has previously appeared in a string of films including The Kings of Summer, Jurrasic World and Love, Simon.

The main cast is rounded out by Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Shane Harper (Hightown), Marrielle Scott (You), Dylan Schmid (Snowpiercer), Adam David Thompson (Godless).

Meanwhile, Rya Kihlstedt (Dexter), Camila Perez (Gotham), Cameron Moulène (Happyland), Ciara Bravo (Big Time Rush), Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) all have recurring roles.

A Teacher trailer

You can get a preview of what to expect by watching the trailer below, which shows Claire and Eric begin to start their affair – with more than a few hints of drastic repercussions.

A Teacher begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Sunday 3rd January 2021.