Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse on TV?

When is Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse on TV?

Starring Dawn French, this festive film from Sky One is based on the true story of when Roald Dahl met Beatrix Potter.

Dawn French and Harry Tayler

With December just days away, this year’s Christmas schedule is beginning to fill up with a range of big festive offerings – including Sky One’s Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.

Advertisement

Starring Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, this 90-minute comedy-drama tells the real-life story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl tracked down his literary hero Potter – a meeting that would change his life forever.

Featuring a stellar cast including the likes of Rob Brydon, Jessica Hynes and Alison Steadman, here’s everything you need to know about Roald & Beatrix.

When is Roald and Beatrix on TV?

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse will air on Sky One on Thursday 24th December at 8pm.

The 90-minute film will also be available to watch on NOW TV from Christmas Eve onwards.

What is Roald and Beatrix about?

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse introduces Harry Tayler as a lonely young Roald Dahl, who sets off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author – Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).

This heartwarming comedy drama tells the story of their real-life meeting and how it inspired a grown-up Dahl to write magical children’s books of his own.

Roald and Beatrix cast

Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon in Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Sky

Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) stars as Beatrix Potter in this Sky One festive special, while Harry Tayler plays a six-year-old Roald Dahl.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Jessica Hynes (Roald’s mother Sofie), Rob Brydon (Beatrix’s husband William), Nina Sosanya (Anne Landy), Nick Mohammed (Mr Entwistle), Alison Steadman and Bill Bailey.

Advertisement

Roald and Beatrix trailer

Sky has not yet released a trailer for Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse but keep tabs on this page for updates!

Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV, see what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Roald & Beatrix

Dawn French and Harry Tayler
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas

When are the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials on? Release date, cast, news

BBC Christmas ident 2020

BBC One Christmas idents revealed as The Gruffalo and Zog take over

Chris Chibnall

Exclusive Doctor Who bosses reveal how COVID-19 changed season 13 filming

Britain's Got Talent

When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV? Contestants, judges and latest news