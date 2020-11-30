When is Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse on TV?

With December just days away, this year’s Christmas schedule is beginning to fill up with a range of big festive offerings – including Sky One’s Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.

Advertisement

Starring Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, this 90-minute comedy-drama tells the real-life story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl tracked down his literary hero Potter – a meeting that would change his life forever.

Featuring a stellar cast including the likes of Rob Brydon, Jessica Hynes and Alison Steadman, here’s everything you need to know about Roald & Beatrix.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Roald and Beatrix on TV?

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse will air on Sky One on Thursday 24th December at 8pm.

The 90-minute film will also be available to watch on NOW TV from Christmas Eve onwards.

What is Roald and Beatrix about?

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse introduces Harry Tayler as a lonely young Roald Dahl, who sets off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author – Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).

This heartwarming comedy drama tells the story of their real-life meeting and how it inspired a grown-up Dahl to write magical children’s books of his own.

Roald and Beatrix cast

Sky

Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) stars as Beatrix Potter in this Sky One festive special, while Harry Tayler plays a six-year-old Roald Dahl.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Jessica Hynes (Roald’s mother Sofie), Rob Brydon (Beatrix’s husband William), Nina Sosanya (Anne Landy), Nick Mohammed (Mr Entwistle), Alison Steadman and Bill Bailey.

Advertisement

Roald and Beatrix trailer

Sky has not yet released a trailer for Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse but keep tabs on this page for updates!

Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV, see what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.